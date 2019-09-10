On Friday, Sept. 13, we encourage the community to spend the evening at Husky Stadium supporting many great OHS organizations — The Husky football team, Oelwein High School Marching Band and Oelwein Dollars for Scholars.
The Huskies will host Vinton-Shellsburg in their first home game this season. The Pride of the Huskies Marching Band will also be on the field. We can show our support for the students, players, directors and coaches involved and cheer the Huskies on to victory.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars will be sponsoring a tailgate supper beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the bus barn area and continuing until all food is gone. The Fayette County Cattlemen will be grilling on site. The meal will include rib eye sandwiches, chips, drink and dessert for just $9. A children’s hot dog meal as well as carry outs will also be available.
OHS senior students and their parents will help with meal serving and providing homemade bars. All proceeds from this tailgate will go toward scholarship aid for graduating Oelwein seniors.
Plan to start off your evening on Friday, Sept. 13, with the Dollars for Scholars tailgate and then attend the game to help us cheer on the Husky football team and marching band. “Let’s go Huskies!”
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars, Board of Directors: Rose Ubben, Margaret Damge, Lynne Koch, Kathy Lenth, Linda Ridihalgh, Helen Heitz, Sharon Link, Dana Meyers, Heidi Roete, Katy Solsma, Christy Nielsen, Andrea Williams, Heather Bradley, Missy Rau