Start off 2021 on the right foot at Cortright Wildlife Area for a New Year's Hike From 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
Cortright Wildlife Area is at 1350 River Rd. Blvd., Independence
Winter hikes are a great way to stay active and discover new areas to enjoy. Cortright Wildlife Area is home to many different habitats – woodlands, wetlands, and prairies. The group is likely to see or notice signs of deer, woodpeckers, blue jays, juncos, fox, and more. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on ‘Public Events.’ Please be aware that during the hike every participant will be required to wear a mask for the safety of yourself and others.