Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher has made it easier to dispose of expired or no-longer-in-use prescription drugs.
A new “Take Back” drop off box is now located right outside the door at the Fayette County Law Enforcement Center in West Union’s Industrial Park. It is available 24-7 for disposal of drugs.
“Before people had to come inside to drop off the drugs for disposal. Now they can just drive up, get out of their car and drop it off. This works a lot better, especially in this time of COVID,” Fisher said.
Fisher said the drop off will be a safe place for the drugs before they are properly disposed of.
“If a person needs to clean out their medicine cabinet, instead of dumping the prescription drugs in the trash, they can bring them here. This is just a better way to help keep drugs out of the hands of those who might abuse them. It also reduces a safety hazard, keeping the drugs away from children,” he said.
According to the Iowa Governor’s Office of Drug Control, prescription drug abuse is a growing concern in Iowa, due to the misuse of prescription painkillers (opioids), anti-depressants, anti-anxiety medicines, stimulants and others medicines.
The State “Take Back” program endorses the proper disposal of controlled prescription drugs. The program urges monitoring your medicines at home and disposing of them in a safe manner (not flushing, unless so directed by your pharmacist), to prevent the diversion and abuse of prescription drugs and protect Iowa’s water supply.
The Fayette County Law Enforcement Center is now one of about 306 law enforcement centers and community pharmacies that have established permanent Take Back collection boxes.
Scott's Pharmacy in Fayette and Clayton Drug in Sumner are also Take Back sites.
Items accepted include prescription medications, patches, ointments, medication for pets, and over-the-counter drugs, but items like syringes and inhalers/aerosols are not accepted.
For information on Sharps disposal, go to: https://www. iowadnr.gov/Portals/idnr/uploads/waste/sw_sharps.pdf