Weather Alert

...Snow Spreads In This Afternoon, Heaviest This Evening...Travel Will Be Impacted... .A light wintry mix will continue through early this afternoon before snow begins to develop and spread in by mid-afternoon. A band of moderate to potentially heavy snow looks to form west of the Mississippi River and then pivot over the Interstate 90 corridor during and after this evening's commute. Travel will go from slippery to hazardous and potentially dangerous as we move through the day, with the largest impacts expected this evening. A lull in precipitation is looking likely for much of the area overnight before additional lighter snow moves in during the day Friday. Parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, closer to Interstate 35, are more likely to see a steadier snow through the entire time period. While confidence is increasing in final totals, questions remain on how much of a lull we see overnight and how far north and west said lull extends. As of now, expect totals of 6 to 10 inches in much of southeast Minnesota with lesser amounts elsewhere. In general, expect a slow accumulation of snow for much of the area, other than in the aforementioned moderate to heavy band expected this evening. Keep up to date on the weather and consider altering travel plans this evening. If you must travel, be sure to check road conditions prior to departing. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Friday morning commute. Some blowing and drifting snow is possible later Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&