Schools out and time to enjoy a day of free fishing and kayaking at the Gilbertson Pond, just east of Elgin.
The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) is hosting another event for kids to learn and enjoy nature and the outdoors. It’s also free fishing weekend sponsored by the Iowa DNR, so no licenses are required, plus TAKO is providing bait and tackle. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a free light noon meal.
Always wanted to try kayaking? At the same time there will be different types and sizes of kayaks available to paddle around the pond. Life jackets and paddles are also available.
For families looking to get into the exciting sport of kayaking, this will be a great opportunity to which types they prefer before buying them. Some craft making supplies will also be there.
Parents or guardians are reminded to stay with the kids and a release format needs to be signed. For further information, contact TAKO president Leif White @ 319-939-1567.