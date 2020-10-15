The Fairbank Fire Department responded to a tanker roll-over with its contents leaking on Wednesday at 3 p.m., located on or near Amish Boulevard, judging from road signs in photos posted to social media. Upon arrival it was determined there were no injuries and after consulting the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and evaluating the terrain, it was also determined there was little negative environmental impact.
The product was an animal processing byproduct that is permitted to be spread on farm fields as fertilizer. The FFD was able to contain the spill to the general area.
Crews were on scene for just over three hours.
Assisting at the scene were Buchanan County Emergency Management Agency, city of Fairbank, Modern Building Products hardware in Fairbank, Independence Fire Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement and Buchanan County Secondary Roads crew.
The DNR field office was unavailable by phone at press time.