The Dian(n)es are “checking out” of the Oelwein School libraries.
Diane Sperfslage has worked in the Oelwein Schools since 1996. Dianne Loughren joined her in 2007. Sperfslage taught for 11 years at St. John School in Independence prior to Oelwein. Loughren taught 17 years at St. John and Starmont before coming to Oelwein. They immediately became known as “The Dian(n)es” in Oelwein. Even after 14 years, some people still don’t know them apart.
The Dian(n)es have seen lots of changes in the school libraries.
When Sperfslage was hired by John Amick, she was one of four certified teacher librarians in the district. She joined Ruth Brandt (Harlan/Parkside), Barb Ehlers (Wings Park), and Rosemary Zummack (High School). Diane Spersflage was the Middle School Librarian.
By the time Loughren was hired by Chad Kohagen to replace Zummack, there were three district librarians.
There will be one librarian in the Oelwein schools next year.
They appreciate the many good people that they have worked with, from administration to custodians and all the people in between. They have depended more and more on paras as their duties have changed over the years. Liz Miller and Jamie Knowles have done well running the libraries for them this year. They have made many professional friends through the years.
They always prided themselves on staying current in both methods and literature. They attended many conferences and presented often.
They also appreciate Norma Theise and Mindy Reimer and all of their fellow librarians in the Keystone AEA for the support.
The Dian(n)es owe their success to the support of their families.
Diane Sperfslage is married to Dan. They farm near Aurora and their family includes John, Kelli, Josie and Jack Bergin in Arlington, Virginia; Shawn and Heather Sperfslage in Amboy, Illinois and Patrick Sperfslage in Dubuque.
Dianne Loughren is married to Mike and they have a son, Bradly, who will be marrying Tasha Koopmans this summer.
Both women give recognition to their parents for encouraging them in their education endeavors (and other crazy ideas). Sperfslage’s parents are Helen Donnelly (former Independence teacher) and the late “Rabbit” Donnelly. Loughren’s mother is Pat Arthaud (former Oelwein teacher) and her father was Robert Arthaud.
Sperfslage and Loughren feel blessed that they have been able to be best friends and coworkers all these years. They became friends when they both attended Iowa State in 1977. The girls work and play together. They are well-known in the area for their annual St. Patrick’s Day excursions where they are joined by their husbands and a couple of friends from Masonville.
They have no plans to slow down.
Sperfslage’s retirement intentions include thoroughly cleaning her home, doing some crafting and sewing, spending more time on the patio with friends and lots of time with grandchildren.
Loughren is hoping to go to Hawaii, but in the meantime will spend time discovering new quilt shops and quilting some projects in her stash, leisurely lunches with friends and family, and should probably purge some things in her home, but then again she might uncover some valuable treasures.
They will both miss the people… especially the kids. They have been what makes it all worthwhile.