Oelwein teachers told the School Board on Monday what it’s been like teaching during the pandemic. They answered questions from Superintendent Josh Ehn about successes, challenges, what changes they want to keep going forward.
Although Ehn provided the questions ahead of time, he said he was hearing their answers for the first time along with the board.
BACKGROUND
Teaching in the district has changed in response to oft-changed state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 precautions. The state-ordered shutdown of schools in the spring also has had an impact.
The school district took the first 20 days or so of the year to focus on social-emotional development, technology for remote learning and incorporating lessons from the fourth quarter of last school year.
This fall, rather than attending in traditional classroom groups, elementary and middle school students restarted in half-sized socially distanced “pods” with teachers rotating among those pods.
In middle school, students begin and end their day with their homeroom pods on the east end with the west wing reserved for electives, Principal Mary Beth Steggall told the School Board last month.
Elementary is attending daily while middle school and high school are split into cohorts attending half-time virtually.
CHALLENGES
The inability to rely on body language during distance learning poses a challenge for teachers, said high school teacher Julie Leisinger. Another challenge for students is pacing their efforts.
“Do they do understand it, or do they wait for the night before it’s due and try to do everything,” Leisinger said.
“We’re supposed to be keeping our distance even with the masks,” she noted for an in-person challenge.
Jill Kelly at the middle school is training students to plan on top of her doing more planning. She plan lessons for cohorts in-person, online and now those in quarantine.
“Keeping students organized, making sure they understand not only content but also how to submit and what to do if they have a problem at home,” Kelly said. “This last week, we’ve had more emails from kids working at home which has been great.”
She later noted working with kids on creating a schedule and sharing it with their parents habitually.
Fourth-grade teacher Shelly Houge echoed prep and planning challenges owing to a lack of time for teachers.
“Kids are in our room at 8 a.m. eating breakfast, and we have our lunch and that’s (our) only break during the day. Just running to the bathroom some days is a challenge before or after lunch. It’s very intense to teach this way, and that’s what I’m hearing across-the-board also, there’s no downtime mentally.
“It’s like you’re planning for a substitute every day, having things ready to go for the para-educators the next day. We’re turning our kids over to our paras and want that to be good-quality activities that follow what we’re doing.
“It’s time. You’ll see a lot of people here early in the morning until 5:30 at night and on the weekends.”
Houge later expressed pride in the staff, but voiced concerns about burnout.
“I’ve been around the block a few times, this is year 25 for me, and this is the proudest I’ve ever been of an entire staff,” Houge said.
“It’s September and a lot of us are still on this adrenaline rush we’ve had since the beginning of August,” Houge said. “I’m concerned that’s going to start running out, then what happens to us. Just to look at how we can look at this as far as finishing out the year.”
Kara Schmith, who taught third grade last year, is instructing for Oelwein Online in its pilot year. She cited lack of face-to-face interactions early on as a challenge but said video call software such as Zoom has helped.
“These last weeks we’ve had our Zoom sessions, so that’s really helped that, and we’ve been really excited to see their faces,” Schmith said. “Technology has been a learning curve for all, but we’re getting through it. We’re building a school from the ground up. It’s kind of like building a plane and flying it at the same time.”
SUCCESSES
Next, teachers addressed successes.
Kelly said several teachers appreciated smaller class pods.
“Smaller pods has given an individual focus, it’s enhanced learning, it’s easier and faster to build relationships,” Kelly said. “We were kind of shocked in those first few weeks how we really got to know the kids better. Also because of the smaller pods, they’re not going out in the hallway to lockers, there’s fewer disruptions with behavior. We were astounded and amazed at that.”
Teachers, rather than students, are moving in the hallways, and Kelly said despite initial teacher worries, they are seeing benefits for students.
“The students, since we’re coming in, the transition is much shorter so there’s more instructional time, the kids are calmer and seem to stay more focused, there’s less drama coming into the classroom because they’re not going out.”
Grade-level teachers are spending more time together during lunch and planning time, leading to more opportunities to collaborate.
At the elementary level, Houge liked the early focus on social-emotional learning, tech and review, but not new curriculum for the first 20 days this year and suggested it be continued post-pandemic, “maybe not quite as long.”
“I don’t think a lot of people realize the effect all of this has had on the little kids, on all of us actually,” Houge said. “There are some very serious conversations going on. They missed us, terribly. They missed the routine.”
She agreed with Kelly about the small “pod” class sizes creating a tight-knit social fabric and thinks it will help move quicker through the curriculum.
“It’s like a miniature family almost that you go in between during the day,” Houge said. “Eight or nine kids... The relationships have been a success as well as the small size getting to things.”
Online, Schmith said students “seem more relaxed than they would have been had they had to come back face-to-face since they aren’t having to worry so much about their health and the virus and their family getting it.”
Having EdGenuity delivering the content has shifted the role of the three local Oelwein Online teachers, according to Schmith.
“We’ve kind of become mentors versus educators,” Schmith said. “We feel like we know more about our students now than we did when they were in the classroom... because EdGenuity is delivering the content so right now we can, us three teachers, we can focus more on digging into the data, seeing how they’re progressing and we get to connect with the families even more. And in those weekly or bi-weekly Zoom meetings, we can really focus on their social-emotional health, which is really important right now and do some interactions which we maybe didn’t have as much time to focus on before.”
WHAT’S WORKING
As to which changes they want to keep:
Hogue said elementary teachers liked the small class sizes and she liked the lack of interruptions from intervention courses.
“We don’t have that constant — somebody is going to Title, somebody is leaving to special ed — there’s no interruptions because, well, nobody can come in,” she said. “It’s amazing how much you can get through, without missing students... Nobody leaves and you have that time and you know it’s sacred.”
Schmith wanted to continue “the extra time we’ve been able to devote to students’ emotional health, to connecting with families, to our technology experience like Zoom (and) experience on the computers.”
Leisinger valued “going over the end of last year to help the transition to this year” and the small class size because of the ripple effects in later grades. “I think having it below 15, maybe 13, because it will help. We will see the side effects at the middle school, the high school and maybe further on.”
Middle school teachers who Kelly spoke to were enthusiastic about the changes.
“Some of the teachers I talked to actually answered that question with ‘(keep) all of it,’” Kelly said. “They really like the small groups, the pods, those first 20 days of on-boarding with the technology, we could do it slowly and practice and take a week or two to practice doing those things. It was very helpful.
Kelly noted one drawback to staying in place.
“The only thing (is) that the science department would like to be able to take kids to do labs occasionally, but overall teachers are loving small groups,” she said.
GUESSING STUDENT VIEWS
Asked to reflect on success or challenges through the eyes of students, Schmith said the online setting appeared to be helping with student focus and family bonding.
“We’re noticing that some of the students who have had behavioral struggles in the face-to-face setting are really thriving in the online setting,” she said. “Their behavior isn’t getting in the way of their learning as it was before. Many students are enjoying the option to work ahead and the flexibility of working at their own pace and timeline. We’ve also noticed family bonding has been increasing as parents are being forced to be more involved in their children’s education so they’re spending more time together as a family.”
Socially, students are making do. Students miss their friends who ended in opposite cohorts but are making new friends in their pods, Kelly said.
“This has been a great opportunity to help kids develop grit and perseverance,” she said. “Dealing with tech issues at home and troubleshooting at home has been amazing. They’re starting to contact teachers when they have questions and they’re starting to take more ownership in their learning. I think a big thing is getting them to use productive work habits while they’re at home.”
While attending in person, Kelly spoke well of mask use.
“A lot of teachers said they’re doing a great job keeping the mask on,” Kelly said. “We have to remind them sometimes those noses pop up. For the most part those kids know if they’re going to be talking to put the mask back on if they’re taking a mask break, they understand why they’re wearing them.”
Houge said the small class sizes were benefiting quieter students.
“They’re slowly coming out of their shells and some of those very very shy kids are participating and growing,” she said.
OPEN MIC
The last question was “open mic night — share anything,” Ehn said.
In addition to the time to form relationships early on, Kelly and Schmith said they appreciated safety measures the district implemented.
“Every teacher I’ve talked to, they really appreciate Oelwein’s learning plan because they feel safe at work,” Kelly said. “They feel measures are being taken that keep them as safe as can be in the situation, and the way they’re doing it, hopefully it will be a long time or unlikely for us to go 100% virtual because of being able to trace and remove the pods, and teachers feel really positive about that.”
Schmith echoed the gratitude for the chance to stay safe for colleagues and herself, alluding to health challenges she has faced in past years, adding she is excited to see where Oelwein Online goes.