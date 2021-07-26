FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s Team Peacock is on the road again with RAGBRAI XLVIII from Sunday through Saturday of this week. The goal of the 2021 fundraising campaign was exceeded with over $18,750 in donations.
As in past years, Team Peacock members set individual goals in raising funds for a select UIU project or program that each individual is passionate about.
Team Peacock is joining approximately 10,000 other riders in making the 455-mile trek across Iowa in 2021. Team Peacock departed in support vehicles from Victory Gate at Fayette Campus on Saturday. The RAGBRAI journey began in Le Mars on Sunday. Overnight stops take place in Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and DeWitt. As is tradition, the bicycle tires will be dipped in the Mississippi River this year in Clinton on July 31.
For additional information on the Team Peacock participants, their respective causes, and how you can continue to provide your support, go to uiu.edu/SupportTeamPeacock. Follow Team Peacock throughout RAGBRAI on social media at #uiuteampeacock and follow along for live updates at uiu.edu/ragbrai/.