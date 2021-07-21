INDEPENDENCE – The sixth electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Independence is available now thanks to the cooperation among the local environmental group Sustainable Independence, the Independence Community School District (ICSD), and Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications (ILPT).
The locations of the Independence area stations are:
- 201 2nd Street NW (at Veteran’s Park)
- 802 3rd Avenue SE (the RV campground)
- 700 7th Avenue NE (ILPT office – not on PlugShare, but public)
- 2000 Enterprise Drive East (Rydell Motors)
- 700 20th Avenue SW (the junior/senior high school parking lot)
- (Newest) 1207 1st Street W (parking lot south of the school administration building)
All are currently offered as a free service. A future station is planned to be installed at River’sEDGE at 2nd Street and 2nd Avenue SW.
Sustainable Independence presented the idea to the ICSD board of directors to install the chargers, and offered to contribute funds.
“Sustainable Independence presented the idea that the school would be a perfect place to install the chargers because this would be a great way for students to learn about and be comfortable with new technology,” said Wendy Van De Walle, president of Sustainable Independence. “The students would then be much more likely to adopt the new technology themselves when they become adults.”
The school board agreed, and Sustainable Independence was able to locate a charger with the help of Crescent Electric Supply Company in Dubuque.
“Crescent was able to negotiate a little bit of a discount from the maker, Leviton, considering it was going to a non-profit,” said Van De Walle. “The school board decided to purchase a second one as well. Donations from Rydell Chevrolet and private citizens made up Sustainable Independence’s contributions.”
“It’s important to inform our students of the opportunities to help the economy and the environment,” said ICSD Superintendent Russ Reiter. “It’s exciting to be a part of utilizing new technologies in solar, wind, and now electric car plug-ins, and providing a service to the community.”
ILPT donated the labor and completed the installations. The school was also able to utilize the ILPT rebate for EV chargers. The ILPT website (www.indytel.com/rebates-programs) has information about choosing the correct charger, a checklist for installation, and rebate information for residential and business customers.
“I’m thrilled that we could all work together to move forward to protect the environment, especially when climate scientists are telling us that climate change is a crisis and we all urgently must take action to preserve the Earth and its systems as we know it,” said Van De Walle. “We’ve all been watching the news about the unprecedented heat waves out west. I feel a responsibility to do all that I can, and that is one of the reasons that I own a plug-in hybrid car. I also know that having the infrastructure (charging stations) in place will help others adopt EVs as well.”
Van De Walle believes one of the best ways to take action is to electrify the vehicle fleet.
“Electric cars have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline vehicles, even with considering the sources for electricity, but the grid is also getting cleaner day by day,” she said. “If you have ever thought about getting an EV, now is a great time to do it. Consumer Reports says that typical ownership savings over the life of most EVs ranges from $6,000 to $10,000. Also, some EVs qualify for a federal tax rebate of $7,500.
Van De Walle reports there are now more than 70 different models of EVs worldwide, with many more coming in the next couple of years. The secondhand markets also now have many EVs as well, which are still really good buys. The top four bestselling EVs in the U.S. this spring were the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Chevy Bolt, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
“Of note is the up-and-coming Ford 150 Lightning, which will actually have a similar base price to Tesla’s Cybertruck (about $40,000),” She said. “There are now several EVs which are in the price range for many buyers. Reviews from several different groups can now be found online. If you are on Facebook, consider joining the Iowa Tesla Owners’ page. They are very willing to share information.”
Van De Walle says some may have a concern about buying an EV due to “range anxiety.”
“Tesla has an onboard route planner which can show you when you need to stop to charge and where the chargers are,” she said. “PlugShare is a great app which shows you where all the public chargers are and helps you plan your route. Many companies are pledging the addition of many new chargers in the next couple of years. The 2022 Chevy Bolt will have a range of 259 miles, cost about $32,000, and have a fast charging capability that will allow it to replenish up to 100 miles of range in 30 minutes. Range anxiety is now an issue of the past.”
For more information on electric vehicles and charging stations visit your local vehicle dealer or a website like normalnow.com, solvingev.com, or plugshare.com. Sites may not all be up to date with station information, but they are a great place to start. Or contact Van De Walle at sustainableindependence@gmail.com for more information.