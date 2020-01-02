Jeanine Tellin is back at the helm of the Fayette County Board of Supervisors.
The supervisors met Thursday in the county courthouse and got organized for 2020, which included choosing a chairperson. Supervisor Janell Bradley was the chair for 2019, her first time in the position.
Tellin has been chair of the board for seven of the nine years she has served on the board. She was vice chair in 2019.
Bradley made the motion to re-appoint Tellin and Supervisor Mary Stanbrough seconded. They all voted in favor.
Stanbrough was appointed as vice chair.
In other organizational action, the supervisors:
• Designated the Oelwein Register, The Fayette County Union and the Elgin Echo as the official newspapers of Fayette County for 2020 for publishing legal notices.
• Appointed Joel Fantz as the county engineer, Catherine Miller as sanitation on zoning administrator, Blake Gamm as weed commissioner, Sheri Vierkant for Community Services, Randall Laughead as Veterans Affairs director, and Northeast Iowa Community Action to handle relief director duties.
• Appointed Pat Hunsberger, to the Fayette County Board of Health for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Appointed Wendy Munger to the Fayette County Conservation Board to fill a vacancy with term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Appointed Benjamin Jensen to the Fayette County Conservation Board for a term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Appointed David Sondrol to the Fayette County Civil Service Commission for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
• Appointed Niles Boehmler, Jerry Schott and Jaime Hackley to the Fayette County Cemetery Commission for terms ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Reappointed the members to the Fayette County Compensation Commission for Eminent Domain Proceedings.
• Appointed Dr. Anthony Leo as the Fayette County Medical Examiner for a term ending Dec. 31, 2021.
• Appointed Joe Schmitz to the Oran Sanitation District for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
• Appointed Rod Marlatt to the Turkey River Watershed Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2020.
• Appointed Stanbrough to the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022
The supervisors also divvied up commission and board appointments among themselves.