With the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament underway in St. Louis, the Valley is the best it has been since the Creighton and Wichita State days, back when now current NBA players Doug McDermott and Fred VanVleet were tearing up the MVC.
Evansville started the season representing the MVC by taking down the then No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats. Add the emergence of Bradley last season to take the MVC title, to now having three 20-win teams in UNI, Loyola and Bradley with Indiana State not far behind at 18-11 makes for as strong of a conference that the MVC has seen in years.
“We’ve got a league right now that’s better than its been the last two, three years, and it has been an absolute battle every single time you go out there,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said, who was named the MVC Coach of the Year for the fourth time Thursday.
UNI finished atop the conference standings at 25-5 to take the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Loyola still in prime shape at 21-10 after their 2018 Final Four run and Bradley at 20-11 to round out the top three. Loyola head coach Porter Moser echoed Jacobson’s sentiments on the MVC’s resurgence.
“I’ve been a Valley guy—played in it [Creighton] and coach in it— it’s just such a grind,” Moser said. “That’s why this stat is unbelievable: up until last year, in first round games in the NCAA Tournament, the Valley went 10-0 going into last year.”
That streak was broken when Bradley ran into Michigan State, who eventually played in the Final Four in last year’s NCAA Tourney. Bradley will be tough to deal with again this year in the MVC Tournament with a potential 2019 MVC title game rematch against UNI set for Saturday if the Braves advance past Southern Illinois and UNI takes care of the winner of Drake/Illinois State. Anything can happen though, hence the name Arch Madness, considering that Illinois State handed UNI one of their five losses earlier in the season.
On the other side of the bracket is the No. 2 seed Loyola, who if they advanced would likely play Bradley or UNI in the title game. Both would be fierce rematches being that Bradley beat Loyola by just two points, 53-51, in last year’s semifinal game, and the Braves also took down the Panthers in a 57-54 championship battle. Regardless, the semifinal and title games are shaping up to be classics.
UNI is the favorite at the No. 1 seed, but split their matchups with No. 2 Loyola and No. 3 Indiana State during the regular season. The Panthers edged out Bradley in both contests, but Braves’ starter Elijiah Childs was out in the second game. Panthers’ point guard A.J. Green provided a player’s perspective on the tough competition in the Valley.
“Our league is very good this year and I think it’s much better than it has been the past couple years,” Green said. “All our losses in conference play have been one possession games. At Loyola, we took them to overtime, at Illinois State I missed a shot to make it a tie game, at Southern [Illinois] I missed a game-winner [...] so we’ve been in every game.”
Top players to watch out for in the MVC Tourney include Green, who won the MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year award, along with the four other First Team All-Conference players in Cameron Krutwig (Loyola), Austin Phyfe (UNI), Javon Freeman (Valpo) and Tyreke Key (Indiana State). Green became just the third sophomore to win MVC Player of the Year. Only the aforementioned Doug McDermott and Fred VanVleet have won the award as a sophomore before.
The 30th year of Arch Madness has the potential to be one of the best ever with the three NCAA Tournament caliber teams in UNI, Bradley and Loyola. Bradley looks to defend their 2019 MVC championship, Loyola is chomping at the bit to put together another Final Four run and UNI is 25-5 a decade removed from Farokhmanesh’s dagger to take down No. 1 Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16. Let the madness begin.