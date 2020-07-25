The Grand Theatre of Oelwein is showing guaranteed hits this summer even though summer blockbusters are an endangered species. The downtown movie house is bringing past blockbusters back to its big screens.
Through July 30, it is showing 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and 1985’s “The Goonies.” Nightly showings are at 7 p.m., and there are weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and a Thursday matinee at 4 p.m.
Patrons are required to wear face masks.
Theater manager Cindy Kime posted on The Grand’s Facebook page that “Disney has announced that ‘Mulan’ has been taken off of their release schedule. That means there is now no release date for it. ‘Black Widow’ still appears to be scheduled for Nov. 6 and ‘Soul,’ Nov. 20. Until the time that new films are being released, we will show retro films.”
Next week, the theater will show 1982’s “ET: The Extra-Terrestrial” and 2019’s ‘Jumanji: The Next Level.’
The week-long runs of 1998’s “The Big Lebowski” and 1984’s “Ghostbusters” begin Friday, Aug. 7.
“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” from 1986 and 1989’s “Major League” begin Friday, Aug. 14.
The Grand is also running its weekday summer matinees on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three more weeks. “Hotel Transylvania” will be shown July 27-29, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Aug. 3-5, and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” Aug. 10-12.
These matinees start at 2 p.m.
The $5 cost includes a ticket, small bag of popcorn and 12 ounce soda.
Children under 13 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.