The Williams Center for the Arts will be presenting a tribute to the music of Paul McCartney on Monday, March 16. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
"The McCartney Years" is a period-true, technically stunning, and explosive live concert show that presents the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings.
This show has been hailed by the original Beatles promoter Sid Bernstein, as “the best on the scene."
The performance includes hits like “Hey Jude,” “Jet,” “Let It Be, ” Band On The Run,” “The Long And Winding Road,” “Live And Let Die,” “Lady Madonna,” and many more, plus some of the deep cuts that McCartney wrote during the 1960’s and 1970’s.
All the selections that will be performed are original arrangements played by a band that has performed to audiences worldwide.
Yuri George J. Poolas portrays Paul McCartney, and is on lead vocals, bass, guitar and piano. He began his epic musical journey as a little boy in Holland listening to his dad’s treasured Beatles and Wings records. Subsequently he requested a guitar for his 11th birthday. Yuri is completely self-taught.
He made his professional musical debut in the UK, when he was cast in a major theatrical Beatles music production. This production toured the world allowing him to learn, gain experience, and perfect the nuances of Paul McCartney’s legendary music and performance style, to which he stays true.
For his experience and his passionate work creating he has received accolades from Wings guitarist, Denny Laine as well as many others.
Jennifer Poolas, as Linda McCartney, does backup vocals, keyboards and percussion. Off-stage and on-stage she is the wife to lead singer Yuri Poolas. She was born and raised on a horse farm in Michigan, where she helped train horses and rode competitively. The family farm currently serves as a rescue haven for abandoned and abused animals.
Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Cornell University, and she completed a PhD in public health from Walden University. Jennifer is the author of two children’s books, both of which benefit a school in Nairobi, Kenya. She met Yuri and his 8-year-old son, Julian, in Canada in the spring of 2015.
Tickets for the McCartney Years performance are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Development Office (319-283-1105, the Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk (319-283-2132), or on-line at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Tickets are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 at the ticket window. Students in the Oelwein Schools (including Sacred Heart) are free. Further questions may be directed to the Williams Center for the Arts Office (319-283-6616).