Old Soldier quilt

My husband, a Korean War vet

Did not have a memory quilt yet.

He’s one of three brothers still alive

Who experienced military life.

I decided it was about time

To honor that loyal man of mine.

I found a neat Kevin Danial print

With subtle red, white and blue in it.

It had a symbolic bald eagle,

Flying over mountain s so regal;

An American flag, waving high

And three soldiers sharing the sky.

The picture was perfect, now the border.

First a marbled red in order,

Next, the blue with fireworks design.

Last came the quilting when I had time.

It was gifted on Veteran’s Day.

