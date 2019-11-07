My husband, a Korean War vet
Did not have a memory quilt yet.
He’s one of three brothers still alive
Who experienced military life.
I decided it was about time
To honor that loyal man of mine.
I found a neat Kevin Danial print
With subtle red, white and blue in it.
It had a symbolic bald eagle,
Flying over mountain s so regal;
An American flag, waving high
And three soldiers sharing the sky.
The picture was perfect, now the border.
First a marbled red in order,
Next, the blue with fireworks design.
Last came the quilting when I had time.
It was gifted on Veteran’s Day.