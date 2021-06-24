The Williams Center for the Arts is preparing for its 2021-2022 season of shows. WCA Director Doug McFarlane notes that everyone experienced a long, difficult year with all of the aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why he is excited for the upcoming season and the opportunity for season ticketholders to renew memberships for the artist series at the WCA.
Membership brings top-notch talent close to home, with reserved seating at all of the 2021-2022 season performances.
“Seats may be changed to accommodate any concerns over social distancing. Masks are not required, but, of course, you should feel free to wear one if you desire,” McFarlane said.
There will be five shows in this season’s concert series, scheduled around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, and unpredictable weather of January and February that can cause cancellations.
The first show of the season will be Saturday, Aug. 28, with Boy Band Night. The audience will return to all the hits, all the moves from popular boy bands, including Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, The Jonas Brothers and more. A group of select, top-tier musicians bring a musical and visual experience with note-for-note representations of favorite songs accompanied with signature choreography. Plenty of energy to kick off the season of shows.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, a three-man tribute will present Shades of Bublé. The trio will perform incredible songs from Michael Bublé’s repertoire including “Feeling Good,” “Moondance,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Home,” “Fever,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” and more. The three-man tribute brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event.
The Williams Center will rock you when Simply Queen takes the stage Saturday, Oct. 9. This world-class rock band performs a mind-blowing tribute to an all-time favorite rock group “Queen” with front man Rick Rock impersonating the iconic Freddie Mercury. Simply Queen will feature some of the songs from the legendary rock band including “Somebody to Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “We Will Rock You,” “Another One Bites the Dust,” and, of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Simply Queen recreates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows with great attention to detail.
After the holiday and winter break, the amazing vocals, look and authentic costumes of ABBA will come alive on the Williams Center stage with ABBAMANIA, and special guest tribute to Cher. Abbamania and their all-Canadian cast recreate ABBA in concert. Every song is done note-for-note, exactly as they were recorded. The group has been touring 18 years and the only ABBA production to perform for the cast of “Mamma Mia.” Abbamania will perform all the songs from both ABBA movies and features Cher performing some of the ABBA hits. Famous titles include, “Mama Mia,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Waterloo,” “Does Your Mother Know?” “The Winner Takes it All,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Dancing Queen” and others.
Lassoing the end of the season will be a country ride into the sunset with The Highwaymen Live “A Musical Tribute” to the music of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash. Michael Moore as Willie Nelson, August Manley as Waylon Jennings and Clifford Wright as Johnny Cash will bring songs to the Williams Center stage made famous by the trio including, “Luckenbach Texas,” “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “Help Me Make it Through the Night,” “On The Road Again,” “Boy Names Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Dukes of Hazzard – Good Ole Boys,” “Me and Bobby McGee,” and more. Some of the best of country music will be heard with this end-of-year concert, you won’t want to miss.
“We feel fortunate that the Williams Center for the Arts Artist Series has survived, with the challenges of the past year,” said McFarlane. “ This season’s tickets and the cost of individual tickets reflect the Center’s need to become financially stable. Your support is appreciated.”
Season memberships are available now and may be picked up and paid for at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6 South Frederick, 319-283-1105. After July 15, the general public will be able to purchase either a season membership or individual event tickets. A season membership is $165, and single non-season tickets are $35 per performance.