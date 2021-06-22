This Friday at 6:30 p.m., the 40 participants in the Footliters Traveling Playhouse weeklong camp will showcase life skills they’ve learned in performing “The Secret of the Sphinx,” but for a time it looked like it was not to be.
The popular Camp Creamery program from the Old Creamery Theatre based in Amana, which debuted in 2007, was offered locally for years. It appeared to shut down during the pandemic and did not reopen classes this summer. The Camp Creamery education website gives 2022 as the target date to resume, for both Camp Creamery and its school tours.
Katie Colletta, a Rockford, Illinois area native, has spent eight of the last ten years teaching theater, doing so for the Old Creamery company. (Two were at Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre based in Barrett, Minnesota.)
“This type of program that comes to Oelwein and so many other communities in Iowa serves about 500 kids a year,” Colletta said.
“There are so many transferrable skills that help the kids in whatever they choose to do that it was just too big of a loss to let it go,” she said. “It’s about cultivating self-confidence, problem-solving and working as a team.
Enter Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Managing Director Evan Hilsabeck.
“Evan Hilsabeck at Young Footliters said ‘Hey would you be interested in writing a show and revitalizing the program?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to,’” Colletta said.
The new one-act musical has an original script by Colletta and original music by Jason Sifford.
Camp was capped at 40 students ages 7 to 15, per the Footliters website, and filled up within three days according to Wings Park Elementary life skills teacher Barb Winter, who is managing the program locally for the Oelwein Schools.
Colletta, along with Clinton area native Jacob Kilburg and Coralville native Lucy Polyak are training groups of students for Friday’s production.
They are offering one show across five to six camps this summer, Colletta said, but hope to expand it next year.
Kilburg is a three-year Old Creamery instructor and 2017 Augustana College theater major.
“In sixth grade year, (I) got to do an internship with Clinton Area Showboat Theater, and that sparked my joy of seeing people do theater as a profession as opposed to something you get to do in school,” Kilburg said.
“(I’m) excited to continue teaching kids and giving them the opportunity to experience theater for the first time,” he said; “hopefully spark some enjoyment with that, and maybe inspire one of them to maybe consider theater as an option, a major.”
He offered some advice on vocal projection: Imagine your voice as a water balloon. The goal is to throw it to the back of the room without getting the other person wet.
Polyak is a current theater major at Grinnell College and said she “really fell in love with it in middle school.” She has taught it in Coralville.
“Theater is a really good developmental way to get kids in touch with their more creative, expressive side,” Polyak said. “You have words that people deserve to hear and how can we get those words best heard to people through stage voices and diction and speaking clearly and proudly. Also there are kids who are already very good at that and need to be taught the best way to tap that energy into the piece we’re working on as a whole.”
“There are so many other facets to theater besides performing,” Colletta said, listing script writing, musical composition, scene work, sound design, costuming.
“So many life skills are involved in all aspects of theater. If performance isn’t really somebody’s jive, their place where they feel most at home, maybe this will spark an interest for something else that can really add to their autonomy, and that’s just a really cool thing.”
Each student participant was issued a complimentary ticket. Additional tickets are $4 each at the door.