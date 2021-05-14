Things to know about Oelwein Class of 2021 commencement

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein High School Commencement will be Sunday, May 16, at 2 p.m. in the High School Gym. It will be a traditional ceremony.

Guests will need to wear masks.

Students will mask when seated but not when walking in, across the stage, and out.

The ceremony will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Sunday for those unable to attend in-person. Search YouTube for Oelwein Huskies at that time to find the channel. The video from Husky Broadcasting should come up.

Class Motto: “So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s A Great Balancing Act. And will you succeed? Yes! You will, indeed! (98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.) Kid, you’ll move mountains.” — Dr. Seuss, “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”

Class Flower: Yellow and Purple Alstroemeria (“lily of the Incas”)

Class Song: “How Far We’ve Come” by Matchbox Twenty (will play at recessional)

Junior Ushers: Morgan Alber, Payton Arndt and Kaylie Stewart

