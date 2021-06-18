Oelwein third-graders in the classes of Audra Kaiser and Haley Frese researched famous persons in recent U.S. history, wrote an informational speech and then delivered it dressed as that person, at the end of the school year.
The presentation style format is sometimes called a “wax museum.”
The original post with all speeches for both classes is linked on the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page with instructions to click on an individual student’s pictures to view their videos.
“In a ‘normal’ school year we would have invited families into the school to enjoy in-person presentations like has been done in the past,” the Oelwein Schools explained in a social media post on Wednesday.
“This year, to help protect our students and families, third graders from Mrs. Kaiser and Mrs. Frese’s classrooms recorded their presentations in front of a green screen (with the help from Mrs. Druvenga) to create videos that can be shared with the world.”
The Daily Register has excerpted some highlights:
• Student Liam (in Kaiser’s class) researched the late astronaut Neil Armstrong, who commanded the Apollo 11 which landed on the moon July 16, 1969. Here are some of the facts he shared:
“Neil Armstrong’s footprints are still on the moon,” Liam read.
“He has flown over 200 different models of aircraft: jets, rockets, helicopters and gliders.”
Armstrong grew up in rural America and served the military in the Korean War, he said.
“He knew how to fly a plane before he could drive a car.”
• Student Austin in Frese’s class also researched Neil Armstrong.
• Student Maci (in Kaiser’s class) presented on retired gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who:
• Won gold in the women’s individual all-around competition in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
“She was inspired by Nadia Comăneci, a Romanian gymnast who scored a perfect 10,” referring to the 1976 Olympics.
“Mary Lou’s career has been (in) gymnastics (as) a commentator for NBC and an emotional, motivational speaker.
“She decided to move to a house in Texas to train under Bella and Marta Karolyi, who also coached Nadia Comăneci before their (move) to the United States.
“She was elected to the National Italian (American) Sports Hall of Fame in (1992),” which is in Chicago.
• Student Betsy (in Frese’s class) portrayed Anne Frank.
“Could you imagine hiding in an attic for 650 days? That’s what I did. Hi, I’m Anne Frank. I was born June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany,” she began.
“When I was 3 years old, Adolph Hitler took over Germany because he thought Jews were responsible for all the bad things. When I was a child, we moved to Holland to escape the Germans. Then we had to moved to somewhere in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) to escape. We hid a long time with my mom and dad, Margot, and a few other family members.
“I had a diary, and years after I died, many people enjoyed my diary and my life’s story, especially how careful I was to not get caught.
“Sadly, I was killed in (…) 1945 at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.”
The original post with all speeches for both classes is linked on Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page with instructions to click on an individual student’s pictures to view their videos.