The trophy paddles were wrought and the competition was fraught at the third Oelwein Rotary canoeing contest at Lake Oelwein. Despite some DQ-worthy behavior — not the ice cream, although they did get a cool dip — all was fair in love and war as their eight, $20 participation fees helped fund chapter scholarships.
“We do canoe races (to) raise money for scholarships,” Rotarian Dylan Mulfinger said. “These scholarships go to essentially youth in our community, sending them to youth leadership classes sponsored by Rotary, then we also provide scholarships to graduating seniors who take part in some of our Rotary meetings throughout the year.
The goal was to paddle out to the peninsula and back while staying afloat.
“The rules are simple,” Mulfinger told participants. “Jump in your canoe. You will be given a ‘go.’ Once you can go, you go to the tip of the … peninsula. Fourth-grade geography! You will come back.
“There are only four teams right now, and we have four trophies, so much like your fourth-grade soccer games, everyone gets an award tonight. No one’s going home empty-handed.
“Enjoy yourselves, thanks for promoting Rotary, thanks for supporting local scholarships,” he concluded.
At the teams meeting, Mulfinger also said, “Bumping is racing. No rules.”
In heat one at 5:50 p.m., teams Huevos Rancheros — siblings of Rotarian Laura Frana, being Mary Stivers and Jerome Stivers of Ames and formerly Independence — left team Property Taxes — of Dylan Mulfinger (Oelwein city administrator) and Michelle Mulfinger of Oelwein, in their wake. They stayed above until one Huevo dunked the other one getting out of the canoe.
In heat two at 6 p.m., team Performance Enhanced — of Todd Todd Bradley (of Performance Rehab) and Mike Kerns, both representing the Oelwein Class of 1986 — outpaced team Magic Mike’s Magic Boat Rides — of Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn and custodian Mike Haun.
They stayed dry, although Margaret Ehn wished aloud repeatedly, “I hope dad falls in,” then the girls started chanting “fall in.”
In heat three, the second-place finishers in their heats competed, so team Magic Mike’s Magic Boat Rides took on team Property Taxes. They were about 10 seconds in when Haun heeded half of some advice from the shore.
“Just grab onto them,” Bradley said as Haun reached out to the Mulfingers’ canoe, but rather tipped over his own team. “And let them pull you,” Bradley finished a split second too late.
“Get away from them,” Kerns yelled to the still-floating Mulfingers.
Seconds after Dylan Mulfinger appeared to push away from Haun with a paddle, Haun returned with an “oh, it’s ON” expression and held down the Property Taxes canoe until it sank.
In heat four, Performance Enhanced outpaced Huevos Rancheros, who capsized near the turnaround spot and were towed back to shore by Rotarian Susan Macken and husband Jerry Macken, each in separate kayaks.
When they finally reached shore, Ehn and Kerns helped Jerome Stivers dump the water out of their canoe.
Mary Stivers later joked to Dylan Mulfinger — with inference to the lack of activity during the pandemic — it was the best exercise she had gotten in a year.
In the final heat, Performance Enhanced overtook Magic Mike’s Magic Boat Rides for the win. Performance Enhanced was also the only team not to be sunk.
In all, they raised $160 for Oelwein Rotary scholarships, thanks to no charge for the canoes, which Upper Iowa University loaned.
“A beautiful day at beautiful Lake Oelwein,” Kerns said.