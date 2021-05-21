Memorial Day services are back Monday, May 31, at Woodlawn Cemetery after a two-year hiatus.
“In 2019 we were forced to seek refuge from the rain into the welcoming doors of the Oelwein Coliseum,” said organizer Jake Blitsch, of the Oelwein American Legion post. “In 2020, COVID quarantined us in our homes, for the most part leaving the annual honor-event at Woodlawn hushed and empty.”
Chief Petty Officer Josh Link will be the keynote speaker, Blitsch announced on Friday.
“This year I am thrilled to introduce a young man I have known since he was in grade school at Sacred Heart,” Blitsch said. “Getting him here to speak has been a Herculean effort. Not because he didn’t want to join us but because the Coast Guard kept him very elusive.”
It’s been more than four years since Blitsch first approached Link about speaking at the Oelwein ceremony.
“He’s never turned me down, but the logistics of actually getting him here on this date proved challenging,” he said.
Link has been with the Coast Guard for 17 years. He’s been on two ships, the CGC Swordfish and the CGC Wyaconda, and several shore land assignments. His duty stations include Cape May, N.J.; Port Huron, Mich.; Pensacola, Fla.: Juneau, Alaska; Dubuque, Iowa, and soon to be Fort Macon, N.C. Almost to the transfer, Link has received a well-deserved promotion.
“He is a unique Coast Guardsman, although an enlisted man, in his last few assignments he has been assigned as the executive officer in charge of these units,” Blitsch said. “Aside from all his stellar service protecting the shoreline of America’s coast, in 2013 he received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Upper Iowa University.”
Link was born in Oelwein, attended Sacred Heart Catholic grade school, and graduated from Oelwein High School 1997. He is the son of Chris and Sharon (Hassler) Link and the grandson of Robert and Judy Hassler, and Marian and the late Bob Link.
Petty Officer Link has been married to his wife Annette for 15 years. They have two children, 12-year-old Hayden and 8-year-old Anniston.
Oelwein Memorial Day Schedule
The day’s program will start with the Legion Honor Guard executing taps and rifle volleys as follows:
8:30 a.m. — Floral Hills Cemetery
9 a.m. — Veterans Park
10 a.m. — Community Memorial Service at Woodlawn Cemetery
A Legion Auxiliary pancake breakfast at the Legion from 7:30- 9:30 a.m.
Ministerial duties at Community Service will be conducted by Pastor Adam Graunke of the Antioch Christian Church, Oelwein Campus.
There will be some chairs provided but attendees are urged to bring lawn chairs if possible. The road in front of the speaker’s platform will be opened for drop-off but not for parking.