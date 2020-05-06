In 1984, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5187 creating “National Correctional Officers’Week.” The first full week in May has since been recognized as National Correctional Officers’ Week to honor the work of correctional officers and correctional personnel nationwide.
We here at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office wanted to take this opportunity to let you know how much we appreciate you and all that you do! We truly understand the personal sacrifice and commitment that you make each and every day working as a corrections professional.
We also want to take this time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Let us all say a prayer today for those who have died and the families that are left behind feeling their loss the most.
We pray for your safety and the safety of all of those who work with you.
We honor and thank you!