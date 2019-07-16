May 12, 1943 — May 20, 2019
HAZLETON — On Monday May 20, 2019 Thomas Dale Netcott, father of Angie (Netcott) Betterman and Christi (Mincks) Sigglin, passed away at the age of 76.
Thomas was born May 12,1943, in Hazleton, Iowa to Paul and Leona (Fiddler) Netcott. He attended High School in Hazleton before moving to Cedar Rapids to attend college. Upon graduating from Kirkwood, Tom served in the US Army from 1961-1964, and earned the Good Conduct Medal as a sharpshooter.
Upon his return from the Army, Tom met and married Judy Ann Adams in 1966. Their daughter, Angela Jean was born in 1967 but the couple divorced in 1974 and Tom spent his days focused on his career and his hobbies. Tom worked the majority of his career as a clerk for the Chicago North Western Railroad.
Tom enjoyed cars, reading, art, photography, gardening, birds, and politics. He even ran for a seat in the 24th District Iowa State Senate in 1984. He loved music (especially jazz and the blues) and collecting old books and maps. He enjoyed getting to know people, conversing with them about where they came from. Tom was known for his quick wit.
In 2018, Tom had a late life surprise when Christi Mincks Sigglin knocked on his door. He found out he had a daughter and they spent time that last year getting to know one another.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Paul Gary. He is survived by his daughters Angie (Tyson) Betterman, Christi (Matt) Sigglin; his sister, Patricia Thompson; his grandchildren Andy, Tyler, Kane, Lucas, and Kileigh; one great-grandson, Marshall and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held Saturday July 27, at 2 p.m. at Fontana Cemetery in Hazleton with a picnic to follow under the pavilion.