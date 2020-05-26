"I am never afraid of what I know."
Anna Sewell, English author (1820-1878).
— The Associated Press
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 26, 2020 @ 2:17 pm
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
...SCATTERED STORMS DEVELOPING... SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND SOUTHWEST AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON. LIGHTNING AND BRIEF HEAVY DOWNPOURS ARE EXPECTED, WITH SMALL HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH POSSIBLE WITH STRONGER STORMS. BE PREPARED TO SEEK SAFE SHELTER IF STORMS APPROACH.
