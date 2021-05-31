WEST UNION — Three persons died when a northbound car they were in crossed the center line on Highway 150 approximately 2 miles north of West Union, striking a southbound semi tractor/trailer head on. The accident occurred Friday, May 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 150 and Nature Road (county road B44).
The Iowa State Patrol reported the driver of the 2010 Chevrolet Impala was Terri Westfall, 65, of North Liberty. Westfall, along with two passengers, Ashleigh Rensing, 18, North Liberty, and Alli Olson, 9, of Amana, were killed in the crash. A third passenger Seth Olson, 15, also of Amana, was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital in West Union, with unspecified injuries. The semi driver, Lamothe Guito, 37, of Orlando, Florida, was not injured.
The State Patrol continues its investigation into the cause of the accident. Agencies assisting at the scene included the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Fire Department, an unspecified New Hampton funeral home, Bills Towing of Decorah, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.