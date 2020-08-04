Three Clermont residents are in custody on drug charges following their arrests late Monday afternoon by Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Deputies executed a search warrant at 401 Union St., in Clermont.
According to Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Schveiger, who filed the report, the search revealed multiple illegal substances including pills, paraphernalia, scales, pipes and bongs at the residence.
The three persons arrested at the residence were Luke Brett Lemke, 32, Shannon Lee Thompson, 41, and Jordan Tyler Kline, 20, all of Clermont.
Charges on Lemke and Thompson were gathering where controlled substances are used, Class D felony, gathering where marijuana is used, serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Kline was charged with gathering where controlled substances are used, possession of controlled substance, third offense, both Class D felonies, gathering where marijuana is used, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three were held in the Fayette County Jail awaiting an initial appearance before a magistrate. Schveiger added that additional charges are pending in this case.