Since 2003 the Quilts of Valor foundation has had a mission to cover all veterans touched by war with a symbol of comfort and healing. But their gestures are more than a thought of love and respect. It is a tangible, TOUCHABLE quilt, hand made with love, caring and gratitude. Each a masterpiece in its own right, hand sewn and hand stitched; definitively a labor of love.
At the Fayette County American Legion meeting in Wadena Tuesday night, Woody Thomas of Wadena, nominated by Barb Voshell; Gary Skimmer of West Union, nominated by Roland Stedman; and Ron Moser of Arlington nominated by Dee Brant, each revived their very own, Quilt of Valor.
Milton (Woody) Thomas enlisted in the Marine Corp on July 3, 1952. He attended basic training at Camp Pendleton in California and on completion of that was transferred to Montford Point, Camp Lejeune, NC., for supply school. He remained at Camp Lejeune as a supply attendant there before being transferred to the 20th Rifle Co., US Marine corps Reserve Unit in Des Moines Iowa. He was released from active duty in July of 1956 and remained in the reserves for four years receiving his honorable Discharge in July of 1960 with the rank Staff Sergeant, E5. Mr. Thomas has been a member and held several administrative positions at the Wadena Legion Post 631 since 1957.
Gary Skinner served in the Navy from 1970-74 attending boot camp in ???? ????
Following basic training he attend Class “A” school and was assigned to the weapons department on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation. His assigned duties aboard the Constellations was to transport 500 and 1000 pound bombs to the flight deck to be loaded on a jets performing bombing missions in South Vietnam. Gary currently resides in West Union and is a retired Post Master.
Ron Moser of Arlington enlisted in the Air force in 1956. He served on airbases in Louisiana, Italy and Canada as a mechanic and trained airmen under his supervision, “to do a better job” at each base. He served four years and was honorably discharged in January of 1960. After the Air Force he continued his specialty as a mechanic in civilian life then moved back to Arlington. Ron has been a member of the Arlington Post 219 for 47 years and has served many positions including Commander and Legion County Adjutants for a number of years.
Members of the Fayette County Quilt Guild are: Mary Belden, Daryl Brant, Dee Brant, Helen Halstead, Arlene Klatt, Ruth Lau, Cindy Schmitz and Carol Wolf.