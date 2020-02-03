MANCHESTER — Three Independence wrestlers captured conference championships over the weekend as the Mustangs as a team came in third.
West Delaware placed first as a team with 301 points, followed by Williamsburg with 175.5 and Independence with 173.5.
Sophomore Isaiah Weber at 126 and seniors Matthew Doyle at 160 and Christian Kremer at 220 took first in their weight classes at the WaMaC Tournament held Saturday at West Delaware High School.
In their title matches, Doyle won a 5-3 decision over West Delaware junior Cael Meyer, Weber won a 7-2 decision over South Tama sophomore Logan Arp. and Christian Kremer won a 5-1 decision over Mount Vernon junior Keean Kamerling.
TEAM RESULTS
1. West Delaware, 301; 2. Williamsburg 175.5; 3. Independence, 173.5; 4. Solon, 160.5; 5. Beckman Catholic, 126; 6. Center Point-Urbana, 113; 7. Maquoketa, 108; 8. South Tama County, 104; 9. Mount Vernon, 103; 10. Central DeWitt, 91; 11. Marion, 84.5; 12. Benton Community, 55.5; 13. Vinton-Shellsburg, 45.5; 14. Clear Creek-Amana, 28.
INDIVIDUAL PLACE-WINNERS
106 — 1. Niyo Gady of Marion; 2. Arnie Galvan of Mount Vernon; 3. Nick Schmidt of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 4. Kale Wieland of Independence; 5. Carson Less of West Delaware, Manchester; 6. Tytan Guerrero of Williamsburg; 7. Brody Chyma of South Tama County; and 8. Jordan Thys of Benton Community. In the third-place match for 106, Beckman Catholic sophomore Nick Schmidt won by a 4-2 decision over Independence freshman Kale Wieland.
113 — 1. Cole Whitehead of Center Point-Urbana; 2. Keaton Zeimet of Central DeWitt; 3. Luke Farmer of West Delaware, Manchester; 4. Dalton Hoover of Independence; 5. Gavin Jensen of Williamsburg; 6. Henry Ryan of Mount Vernon; 7. Wes Logan of Marion; and 8. Alex Hageman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville. In the third-place match for 113, West Delaware senior Luke Farmer pinned Independence sophomore Dalton Hoover in 54 seconds.
120 — 1. Blake Engel of West Delaware, Manchester; 2. Kayden Gryp of Williamsburg; 3. Damon Swenson of Vinton-Shellsburg; 4. Carter Straw of Independence; 5. Jaruthat Dervo of Mount Vernon; 6. Danil Wall of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 7. Koal Bossom of Central DeWitt; and 8. Jayden Massey of Clear Creek-Amana. In the third-place match for 120, Vinton-Shellsburg junio Damon Swenson won an 8-5 decision over Independence freshman Carter Straw.
126 — 1. Isaiah Weber of Independence; 2. Logan Arp of South Tama County; 3. Evan Woods of West Delaware, Manchester; 4. Wyatt Bieschke of Benton Community; 5. Cael Grell of Central DeWitt; 6. Chase Malloy of Williamsburg; 7. Levi Feldman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; and 8. Jakobe Lahr of Solon
132 — 1. Keegan Scheeler of Center Point-Urbana; 2. Brady Ortner of Vinton-Shellsburg; 3. Kael Scranton of Clear Creek-Amana; 4. Sam Van Dee of Williamsburg; 5. Robert Howard of Central DeWitt; 6. Staveley Maury of West Delaware, Manchester; 7. Henry Steine of Mount Vernon; and 8. Kyler Smith of South Tama County.
138 — 1. Jalen Schropp of Williamsburg; 2. Logan Peyton of West Delaware, Manchester; 3. Adam Hansen of Center Point-Urbana; 4. Austin Fritz of Marion; 5. Carter Donovan of Central DeWitt; 6. Nick Hageman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 7. Tyler Trumblee of Independence; and 8. Ethan Swan of Solon. In the seventh-place match for 138, Independence sophomore Tyler Trumblee pinned Solon junior Ethan Swan at 1:21.
145 — 1. Hayden Taylor of Solon; 2. Jadyn Peyton of West Delaware, Manchester; 3. Kam Royster of Williamsburg; 4. Boden Koehler of South Tama County; 5. Mason Recker of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 6. Jimmy Mull of Vinton-Shellsburg; 7. Dylan Griswold of Center Point-Urbana; and 8. Clayton Sebetka of Benton Community.
152 — 1. Zeb Gnida of Solon; 2. Garrett Arp of South Tama County; 3. Kyle Cole of West Delaware, Manchester; 4. Conner Grover of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 5. Gable Dayton of Williamsburg; 6. Mitch Johnson of Independence; 7. Thomas McAllister of Marion; and 8. Jonathan Barns of Mount Vernon. In the fifth-place match for 152, Williamsburg freshman Gable Dayton won a 6-3 decision over Independence freshman Mitch Johnson.
160 — 1. Matthew Doyle of Independence; 2. Cael Meyer of West Delaware, Manchester; 3. Ben Gibson of Marion; 4. Caleb Ebert of Solon; 5. Collin Hoskins of Center Point-Urbana; 6. Nick Wulfekuhle of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 7. Jack Geels of Williamsburg; and 8. Jaycob Thompson of Maquoketa.
170 — 1. Jared Voss of West Delaware, Manchester; 2. Abraham Michel of Maquoketa; 3. Jax Flynn of Solon; 4. Cole Davis of Independence; 5. Nick Marovets of Williamsburg; 6. Brayden Smith of South Tama County; 7. Ty Fangman of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; and 8. Kayden Pendergrass of Mount Vernon In the third-place match for 170, Solon senior Jax Flynn pinned Independence senior Cole Davis at 2:47
182 — 1. Evan Wulfekuhle of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 2. Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware, Manchester; 3. Seamus Poynton of Solon; 4. Austin Roos of Benton Community; 5. Payton Vest of South Tama County; 6. Marcus Beatty of Independence; 7. Liam Aunan of Maquoketa; and 8. Clark Younggreen of Mount Vernon. n the fifth-place match at 182, South Tama sophomore Payton Vest pinned Independence sophomore Marcus Beatty at 4:30.
195 — 1. Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware, Manchester; 2. Gage Marty of Solon; 3. Lane Stender of Maquoketa; 4. Brian Delgado of Benton Community; 5. Mitchell Howard of Central DeWitt; 6. Korver Hupke of Independence; 7. Mitchell Knock of South Tama County; and 8. Tyler Portwood of Williamsburg. In the fifth-place match, Central DeWitt sophomore Mitchell Howard won a 7-5 decision over Independence freshman Korver Hupke.
220 — 1. Christian Kremer of Independence; 2. Keean Kamerling of Mount Vernon; 3. Christian Nunley of West Delaware, Manchester; 4. Kalem Schrock of South Tama County; 5. Billy Grout of Williamsburg; 6. Achilles Solomon of Maquoketa; 7. Erich Karsten of Solon; and 8. Cooper Lindaman of Center Point-Urbana
285 — 1. Taven Rich of Maquoketa; 2. Carson Petlon of West Delaware, Manchester; 3. Cole Cremeens of Williamsburg; 4. Cole Miller of Central DeWitt; 5. Bennett English of Beckman Catholic, Dyersville; 6. Nash Altman of Solon; 7. Keaton Dennis of Mount Vernon; and 8. Ayden Baker of Marion.