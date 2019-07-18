The U.S. House passed a bill on Thursday to increase the federal minimum wage incrementally from the current $7.25 to $15 by 2015.
Multiple media outlets report that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said the Senate will not take up the House bill.
The House voted 231-199 to approve the bill. Only three three Republicans voted for passage and six Democrats opposed it. Iowa Reps. Abby Finkenaur, District 1, Cindy Axne, D-District 3, and Dave Loebsack, D-District 2, voted in favor. Rep. Steve King, R-District 4, voted against.
A news release from Finkenauer, says the Raise the Wage Act will add $2,300 annually to purchasing power of minimum wage workers in Iowa.
“I’m never going to vote against increasing wages for hardworking Iowans," Finkenauer said in the release. "The minimum wage hasn’t been raised in our state since 2007– and many Iowans are working multiple jobs just to make ends meet. It’s important that we take this step to gradually raise wages and that we do it responsibly, working with small businesses to ensure that this is done the right way for Iowa.
"Iowans just want to work hard, pay their bills, and have enough saved to be able to send their kids to baseball or softball practice or take their grandkids out for dinner at the end of the week. Unfortunately, that’s become harder and harder in our state as Republicans have pushed policies that have gone after our working families. When counties did raise their minimum wage in Iowa, the Republican-controlled state Legislature voted to reverse those local changes.”
King in 2006 argued against the minimum wage in a statement issued after the House approved a plan to raise the minimum wage gradually from $5.15 to $7.25 by 2009. The bill, which also would have cut estate taxes, failed in the Senate.
“When we artificially raise wages, we will force small businesses to either shrink their labor force, hiring fewer workers, transition to more efficient means of production, like automation, or simply close their doors altogether," King said in a 2006 news release that is on his website “This will price low-wage workers, the very people it is intended to help, out of the labor market.
“Labor is a commodity like corn, beans, gold or oil and its value should be established by supply and demand in the marketplace, not by congressional mandate," he said. "If it makes sense to legislate a minimum wage, it also makes sense to legislate a living wage. And, if it makes sense to legislate a living wage, it makes sense to simply legislate prosperity. If Congress passed a law that everyone had to make $1,000,000 a year there would only be a handful of people with a job in this country."
According to the language of the bill, it would immediately raise the federal minimum wage to $8.55 an hour and then by $1.30 each year for the next four years and $1.25 in the fifth year to reach $15. After that future increased would be based on the annual percentage increase, if any, in the median annual wage of all employees as determined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.