Funder for tot with cancer starts Saturday afternoon

A fundraiser for Easton Lindeman, age 2, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, will be from 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the Oelwein Coliseum.

Easton is the son of Corey and Samantha Lindeman, grandson of Chuck and Joanna Howell, who own Ma & Pa’s Diner.

A meal, silent and live auction, and bake sale will be held.

The free-will donation meal entree will be a Maid Rite or hot dog, with curbside delivery 4-5 p.m. Order ahead by calling Karen at 563-920-9996 or Randy at 563-920-0992.

Memorial cruise for West Central student starts Saturday morning

The Kaiden Estling Memorial Ride and Cruise will start at 11 a.m. at West Central School, Maynard. Please arrive at 10:30 a.m. to register.

Stops will be at Tapt Out, West Union; Turkey River Saloon, Clermont; Barney’s, Wadena; Fat Boys, Hazleton; and Destination the Bank, Westgate. Meal by Back Pork BBQ. Entertainment by DJ D-Rail. Raffles and 50/50s.

Fees are $10 per biker or driver, additional passengers $5 each.

Aurora Fire funder starts Saturday afternoon

An Aurora Fire Department fundraiser supper and DJ event will be 4-11 p.m. Saturday.

A pork loin sandwich meal will be served 4-7 p.m., with a DJ spinning 7-11 p.m.

Curbside pickup available, 319-634-3660