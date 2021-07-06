A woman and two juveniles were hospitalized Friday night after a rollover west of Oelwein, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
On July 2, at about 10:44 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a vehicle in the ditch in the 3000 block of Rose Road; approximately half a mile west of Oelwein.
Melissa Lynn Spicer, 36 of Oelwein, was driving a Red 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude east bound on Rose Road with two juveniles as passengers. She lost control of the Jeep and it went sideways in the roadway, entered a ditch and struck an electrical pole, snapping it, and causing the Jeep to roll. It came to rest in a dried creek.
Two electric wires were knocked down causing a temporary power outage.
All three Jeep occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Mercy One Hospital in Oelwein by Mercy Oelwein Ambulance.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Oelwein Fire Department. This accident still remains under investigation.