Two people went to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Hwy. 150 near Eldorado, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Chrystyn Thomas, 64 of Calmar, was transported to Gundersen Palmer Hospital and Clinics in West Union by ambulance and Radi Vagts, 63, of Eldorado, was taken there by private vehicle, according to a news release.
Thomas was treated and discharged, a hospital spokesperson said. There was no record for Vagts.
Morgan Molseed, 19 of West Union, was cited for failure to yield when entering a highway, a simple misdemeanor.
The Sheriff’s Office reports receiving a 911 call at 7:10 p.m. about a personal injury accident near the intersection of Major Road and Hwy. 150, near Eldorado. Through their investigation, deputies determined that Molseed, was crossing Hwy. 150 at Major Road in a 2016 Ford Focus when she collided with the 2008 Chrysler 300 driven north by Thomas, which then collided with the 2010 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Vagts, who was making a left turn off Hwy. 150 toward Eldorado.
All vehicles involved are considered a total loss.
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by West Union Police Department and West Union Fire Department.