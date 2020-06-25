SAINT ANSGAR -- After coming back from a three-run deficit early in Thursday's game against Saint Ansgar, Wapsie Valley faced the spectre of a Saints comeback in the seventh inning.
The Warriors took a 9-3 lead into the final frame, but the Saints practiced patience at the plate and put runners on base before and after a two-run double. The bases were loaded with two outs when the tying run came to the plate.
That's when relief pitcher Tyler Ott caught the Saints batter looking at a third strike.
Wapsie Valley's 9-5 victory over the non-conference foe improved the Warriors overall record to 4-2 overall. Saint Ansgar dropped to 6-1.
Wapsie Valley starting pitcher Tanner Blaylock went 4 1/3 innings. He stuck out six batters while walking three. Although four runs scored while he was on the mound, Blaylock was charged with only two earned runs.
Ott pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out four Saints and walking three. He gave up only the one hit.
