Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Center Point-Urbana 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 35

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Starmont 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59

Hudson 45, West Marshall, State Center 42

North Fayette Valley 63, Oelwein 31

South Hardin 60, BCLUW, Conrad 45

Springville 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 57

 

AC/GC 72, CAM, Anita 66, OT

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20

Bondurant Farrar 63, Nevada 43

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Underwood 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 40

Cherokee, Washington 88, Alta-Aurelia 60

Dunkerton 51, Riceville 31

Earlham 85, Lenox 46

East Mills 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 40

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 70, Akron-Westfield 32

Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Emmetsburg 52

Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 50

Lamoni 64, Murray 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Saydel 32

Sioux Center 67, Unity Christian 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Harris-Lake Park 67, 2OT

Southwest Valley 64, East Union, Afton 54

Stanton 60, Sidney 45

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 48

Van Meter 54, Woodward-Granger 45

Winterset 64, Carlisle 48

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

BCLUW, Conrad 67, South Hardin 39

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28

Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Starmont 37

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Springville 58

North Fayette Valley 73, Oelwein 40

Sumner-Fredericksburg 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33

Waukon 54, Kee, Lansing 31

Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Decorah 18

 

Akron-Westfield 40, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 39

Atlantic 67, Des Moines, North 36

Audubon 69, Tri-Center, Neola 35

Bedford 48, Clarke, Osceola 45

Bellevue 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 36

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 18

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 39

CAM, Anita 68, AC/GC 57

Carlisle 59, Winterset 33

Cedar Valley Christian School 45, Midland, Wyoming 36

Cherokee, Washington 76, Alta-Aurelia 19

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 31

Dunkerton 44, Riceville 37

Earlham 56, Lenox 36

Emmetsburg 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

English Valleys, North English 60, Keota 25

Lamoni 48, Murray 28

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Kingsley-Pierson 59

Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 42

North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6

Pella Christian 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, Harris-Lake Park 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Moulton-Udell 49

Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 37

Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Ankeny Christian Academy 9

Underwood 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39

Unity Christian 53, Sioux Center 46, OT

Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 37

West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Whiting 34

West Marshall, State Center 47, Nevada 34