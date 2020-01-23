BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Center Point-Urbana 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 35
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Starmont 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 66, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59
Hudson 45, West Marshall, State Center 42
North Fayette Valley 63, Oelwein 31
South Hardin 60, BCLUW, Conrad 45
Springville 73, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, South Winneshiek, Calmar 57
AC/GC 72, CAM, Anita 66, OT
Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Twin Cedars, Bussey 20
Bondurant Farrar 63, Nevada 43
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Underwood 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 50, Bettendorf 40
Cherokee, Washington 88, Alta-Aurelia 60
Dunkerton 51, Riceville 31
Earlham 85, Lenox 46
East Mills 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 40
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 70, Akron-Westfield 32
Estherville Lincoln Central 64, Emmetsburg 52
Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 50
Lamoni 64, Murray 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Saydel 32
Sioux Center 67, Unity Christian 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Harris-Lake Park 67, 2OT
Southwest Valley 64, East Union, Afton 54
Stanton 60, Sidney 45
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Audubon 48
Van Meter 54, Woodward-Granger 45
Winterset 64, Carlisle 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
BCLUW, Conrad 67, South Hardin 39
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 28
Edgewood-Colesburg 45, Starmont 37
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 59, Springville 58
North Fayette Valley 73, Oelwein 40
Sumner-Fredericksburg 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 33
Waukon 54, Kee, Lansing 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 46, Decorah 18
Akron-Westfield 40, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 39
Atlantic 67, Des Moines, North 36
Audubon 69, Tri-Center, Neola 35
Bedford 48, Clarke, Osceola 45
Bellevue 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 36
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 46, Calamus-Wheatland 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 18
Burlington Notre Dame 56, Central Lee, Donnellson 39
CAM, Anita 68, AC/GC 57
Carlisle 59, Winterset 33
Cedar Valley Christian School 45, Midland, Wyoming 36
Cherokee, Washington 76, Alta-Aurelia 19
Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Des Moines, Lincoln 31
Dunkerton 44, Riceville 37
Earlham 56, Lenox 36
Emmetsburg 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
English Valleys, North English 60, Keota 25
Lamoni 48, Murray 28
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 70, Kingsley-Pierson 59
Meskwaki Settlement School 52, Waterloo Christian School 42
North Tama, Traer 59, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 6
Pella Christian 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 85, Harris-Lake Park 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 63, Moulton-Udell 49
Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 37
Twin Cedars, Bussey 45, Ankeny Christian Academy 9
Underwood 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 39
Unity Christian 53, Sioux Center 46, OT
Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 37
West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Whiting 34
West Marshall, State Center 47, Nevada 34