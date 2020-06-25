LANSING -- West Central softball traveled to Kee High Wednesday night to get their fourth win of the season.
A five-run first inning gave the Blue Devils a lead they would not surrender, even in the face of a Kee four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
With the 8-6 win, West Central improved to 4-3 in the Upper Iowa Conference and overall. They were winless in the conference last year.
Kee fell to 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the conference.
THURSDAY GAMES
Aplington-Parkersburg 4, Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 3
PARKERSBURG -- The Falcons of Aplington-Parkersburg rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 4-3 win over Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli.
The Cougars led the contest from the second inning until the last. By the fourth inning, they were ahead 3-2.
Dike-New Hartford 5, Jesup 4
DIKE -- Jesup softball's dominance over Dike-New Hartford took a hit Thursday night.
The Wolverines had only beaten the J-Hawks once since 2009, a 15-8 victory in 2014.
D-NH grabbed the lead away from Jesup in the fourth inning and held the J-Hawks scoreless the rest of the way to get win no. 2 against 21 losses over the years.
Jesup fell to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the North Iowa Cedar League-East. Dike-New Hartford fell to 2-4 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Decorah 11, Oelwein 1