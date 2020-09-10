No. 2 Warriors sink Columbus Catholic
FAIRBANK -- Wapsie Valley, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, remains undefeated so far this season after dispatching with Columbus Catholic in three sets Thursday at home during Senior Night.
The Warriors won 25-17, 25-20 and 27-25.
Lydia Imbrogno had six aces and Hannah Knight had three.
Kalvyn Rosengarten had 12 kills. Imbrogno had eight.
Wapsie Valley has one senior player, Adri Platte.
Oelwein faces stiff competition in Solon
SOLON -- The Oelwein Huskies lost it’s three matches at a quadrangular in Solon on Thursday.
Solon defeated Oelwein 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) and Vinton-Shellsburg (25-17, 25-18)
Beckman Catholic beat Solon 2-0 (25-21, 27-25), Vinton-Shellsburg 2-0 (25-8, 25-13), and Oelwein 2-0 (25-13, 25-3)
Vinton-Shellsburg defeated Oelwein 2-0 (26-24, 25-11)
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to South Hardin High School on Saturday for a tournament that begins at 9 a.m.
NFV sweeps Postville at home
WEST UNION -- North Fayette Valley evened its season record at 2-2 by sweeping winless Postville (0-4) in three sets at home Thursday night.
The TigerHawks won 25-10, 25-15, and 25-19.
North Fayette Valley has won all 12 matches against the Pirates dating back to 2008.
UP NEXT: The TigerHawks play Turkey Valley (2-1) at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at NFV high School.
Starmont defeats Clayton Ridge
ARLINGTON -- On the night the Starmont volleyball program celebrated Senior and Parent Night on Thursday, it also defeated Clayton Ridge 3-1.
Clayton Ridge (1-3) took the first set of the night 25-21. The Stars (3-2) took firm control from there, winning 25-16, 25-9 and 25-12.
Starmont's senior players are Meredith Groth and Emmale Schnell.