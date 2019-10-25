Oelwein High School’s fall musical, “Mamma Mia!” will be performed on the Williams Center for the Arts stage Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. Tickets are on sale for $5 apiece and can be purchased at the high school office.
Prior to the show, from 5-7 p.m., the Oelwein Junior Class will serve an Italian meal in the high school cafeteria, just down the hall from the Williams Center. Diners get a meal of pasta with a choice of marinara sauce or alfredo, meatballs or chicken, garlic twists, salad, beverage and dessert. The proceeds will go toward the 2020 prom, with tickets of $8 in advance or $10 at the door. They can be purchased at the high school office or from members of the junior class.
The musical, directed by Julie Williams, Darci Fuelling and assisted by Polly Baretto, is a colorful, passionate musical featuring the music of the 1970s Swedish pop group ABBA.