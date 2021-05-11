Northeast Iowa Dance Academy students will give their recitals Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts. There are four total recitals, two on Friday and two on Saturday.
Audience members will be required to wear masks. Tickets are now on sale at https://buy.tututix.com/NIDA or by calling 855-222-2849. The Williams Center for the Arts has no capacity restrictions this year, so ticket sales will not be restricted.
Recital times for the Tinies, Mighties, Level 1 and Boys-Only Acro classes are Friday, May 28 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.
Recital times for the Level 2-5 classes are Friday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m.
Check out the Oelwein Daily Register for sneak previews of portions of some acro and hip-hop class routines.