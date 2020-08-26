With six State Tournament runners and the addition of a three-time state qualifier, North Fayette Valley cross country has high expectations this season.
“Our boys team returns six of the seven runners who ran
at State last year, and with
the addition of a large 9th
grade class, I look for our boys to be a pretty strong team, contending for the conference title, pushing for a State 2020 berth and possibly cracking the top-10 at State,” head coach Neal Bentley said.
“Our girls team has some experienced runners, and picked up a senior move-in who has been a State qualifier the past three years. That adds some potential leadership and grit to the girls team.”
Three-time state qualifier Regan Griffith has transferred from Waukon, joining a roster that includes five letter winners in Rachael Bushman, Brynn Gamm, Ava Schupbach, Rachel Everman and Alexis Steffens.
On the boys side, State runners Peyton Halverson, Davan Crooker, Nathan Crooker, Nathan Jensen, Ben Miller and Korbin Yauk are back. Miller finished 31st at State with a time of 17:37, while Halverson along with both Davan and Nathan Crooker placed in the top 60.
The TigerHawks get the season rolling at Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m.
“I see the girls’ challenge as who will step up into a varsity running role,” Bentley said. “The boys’ challenge will be to continually push and challenge each other for those varsity competition spots. We have a deep team and could see some rotation through the lineup.”
At a glance
Coaching staff: Head coach Neal Bentley and assistant coaches Jon Kullen and Rachael Strong.
2019 State results: North Fayette Valley boys placed 13th at a team. Individual finishes: sophomore Ben Miller (31st), 17:37.7; sophomore Nathan Crooker (54th) 18:08.4; junior Peyton Halverson, (56th) 18:09.2; sophomore Davan Crooker, (57th) 18:10.6; senior Weller Clark, (81st) 18:44.2; sophomore Korbin Yauk (97th) 19:36.7; and sophomore Nathan Jensen (102nd) 20:02.3.