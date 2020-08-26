WEST UNION — Coming off of a 12-15 2019 season, North Fayette Valley volleyball is eager to take the next step this season.
The TigerHawks season ended in the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal against Jesup, which won 3-2.
The primary task at hand will be to replace senior setters Payten Lehmann and Julie Mackey, according to head coach Jenny Lee.
“Our biggest challenge is going to be filling the setting position,” she said. “We need someone to step up and be confident in that role.”
Lehmann graduated after a 28-ace season on a 90.5 percent serving efficiency, along with Mackey, who had 22 aces and a 92.5 percent efficiency. Junior Zaida Moore looks to fill the setting void after recording 31 aces last season, as well as junior Alyssa Bohr who had a 97.6 percent serving efficiency.
Moore and Bohr were also leaders in kills and digs last season as well. Bohr had the team’s second-most kills with 128, along with 134 digs. Moore led the team in digs with 228 last year.
Returning letter winners include Zaida Moore, Emma Ney, Alyssa Bohr and Tessa Halverson. Senior Emma Ney had 110 digs last season, and junior Tessa Halverson recorded 93 kills last year.
The TigerHawks start the season on the road at North Tama at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.
At a glance
Past 3 years: 12-15 in 2019, 7-18 in 2018, 14-18 in 2017
Head coach: Jenny Lee
2020 Roster
1 Zaida Moore , Jr., S
7 Makenna Grove So., OH
8 Emma Ney Sr., DS
9 Alyssa Bohr Jr., MH
11 Justine Cowley So., OH
12 Chloe Yauslin Jr., S
13 Tessa Halverson Jr., MH
16 Reagan Wymer So., OH
18 Jenna Grimes Sr., DS
19 Jordan Johnson Jr., OH
20 Shae Moncada So., S
2019 Upper Iowa Conference final volleyball standings
Overall Conf
Turkey Valley 20-13 5-3
West Central 20-13 5-3
MFL-Mar-Mac 15-12 7-1
Central Elkader 14-21 4-4
Clayton Ridge 14-18 6-2
North Fayette Valley 12-15 6-2
Kee 7-20 2-7
South Winneshiek 3-26 1-8
Postville 1-22 1-7