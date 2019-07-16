July 6, 1942 — July 6, 2019
Timothy A. Widmann, 77, of Oelwein passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. A celebration of Timothy's life will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday July 20, 2019 at the Oelwein Community Plaza. The Geilenfeld Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Timothy was born on July 6, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clyde and Drucella (Eastman) Sly. His father was killed in World War II. His mother later was married to Arthur Widmann. He was employed by John Deere in Waterloo for just over thirty years before he retired. Timothy was united in marriage to Janette A. Glessner on May 3, 1991 in Waverly. In his spare time Timothy enjoyed going to Falling Rock fishing, he also won several trophies trap shooting and bowling and he loved to garden, giving away most of what he grew. His biggest love was his family and time spent with them. Timothy had a good life and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Janette; his children: Kelly (Aaron) Phillips of Houston, TX, Daniel Widmann of Waterloo and Elizabeth Widmann of New Hampton; seven grandchildren; his siblings: Jim (Jeannie) Widmann of Waterloo, Tom Widmann of Cedar Falls, Joseph (Beth) Widmann of Cedar Falls, Rebbecca Widmann of Oklahoma and Julie Widmann of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son David Widmann; his brother Michael Widmann and his step-father Arthur.