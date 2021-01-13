HOPKINTON — A tip that an individual with a rifle may be trying to kill a deer at night in Brayton Memorial Forest Wildlife Area, near Hopkinton, resulted in one person being charged with illegally taking a white-tailed deer, and a number of individuals being charged with helping him.
Shar Reh, 32, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer with a prohibited rifle ($210.25) and hunting by artificial light ($210.25). An Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer seized the rifle, lights and antlerless deer. The fines totaled $420.50.
The officer charged Nay Reh, 32, Soe Reh, 30, Law Reh, 28, Soe Reh, 29, Heh Reh, 31, and Lucy Reh, 28, all of Waterloo, with joint criminal conduct in one count of unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer with a prohibited rifle ($237.25) and one count of hunting by artificial light ($237.25). The fines totaled $474.60 each.
Each person involved had their hunting fishing and trapping licenses suspended for one year.