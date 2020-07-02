DES MOINES (IDNR) – As the Fourth of July holiday weekend quickly approaches the forecast predicts very warm weather which will draw thousands of people to state parks, beaches, lakes and rivers.
The Iowa DNR along with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) are partnering to share some safety
tips.
No matter what activities you partake in this weekend, please abide by all social distancing guidelines to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Try to maintain six feet distance from others, cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing and wash or sanitize hands frequently.
Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.
BEACH AND SWIMMING SAFETY
Wherever you choose to swim this weekend or this summer, whether it’s a backyard pool, a pond or lake, or a public pool, please follow these safety tips:
Remember to keep young children at arm’s reach at all times. Arm’s reach supervision means your child is no more than an arm’s reach at all times. Never, even for a moment, leave small children alone or in the care of another young child while swimming.
Drowning is silent.
Take swimming lessons ahead of time to learn to swim.
Learn how to perform CPR.
Avoid alcohol use while swimming.
Alcohol is prohibited at some public beaches.
Glass bottles are prohibited on beaches.
Stay within the roped in area of the lake
Swim with a buddy
Obey posted signs and flags
Wear a life jacket or some kind of personal flotation device if needed
Use sunscreen and drink plenty of water as needed
Iowa’s public beaches do not have lifeguards on duty
Because the beaches are busier this summer, staff are encouraging visitors to utilize the non-peak times and days. For the busier beaches/parks, the non-peak days usually include Sundays through Thursdays, and Fridays before 5:00 pm. If you plan to go to the beaches on Saturdays, the non-peak hours are usually before noon.
Parks staff may temporarily close parking lots when they become full and limit the number of visitors at that point. The DNR recommends visitors go to another nearby park or beach that is not as heavily populated. Visitors are reminded to only park in designated parking spaces. All violators will be cited by staff.
BOATING SAFETY
Operation Dry Water will take place July 3-5.
Operation Dry Water is a nationwide campaign aimed at stopping boating under the influence, especially focused on the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Heightened enforcement will be present on Iowa’s lakes and rivers in hopes to reduce the number of injuries and fatal crashes caused by boating under the influence.
Last year during Iowa’s Operation Dry Water efforts, 120 officers participated, issuing 554 citations/warnings, making 16 boarting while intoxicated arrests and stopping nearly 2,000 vessels and making contact with over 7,500 individuals. In all of 2019, there were 66 BWI arrests on Iowa waters.
Boaters should also adhere to the following safety tips:
Plan ahead and avoid peak hours and large crowds of boating.
Park vehicles and trailers in designated parking spaces —not in grass areas, or they will be ticketed and towed.