OELWEIN — Veterans Day has been observed for this year, but the efforts of a group of Oelwein fifth graders will soon reach halfway around the world.
Mrs. Tammy Stasi’s fifth grade social studies classes did a service project for Veteran's Day. The project included letters and a care package of donated goods to Army reservist Cameron Sims from Oelwein, and his platoon in Qatar.
“We started this project because Cameron Sims was a student of mine - for 4th grade social studies, 10 years ago. He is a close friend of my daughter, Natalie,” Mrs. Stasi said.
As Veterans Day approached and the holidays started getting closer, Mrs. Stasi said she really felt she wanted to do something for him, especially since he will be gone for a year and over the holidays.
Specialist Cam Sims, who is with the infantry in the Army Reserves and his platoon left in May for their year in Qatar. The class sent cards, letters, and items including sunscreen, lip balm, candy, gum, nuts, mints, beef jerky, and so much more.
“My class was doing flag essays for the American Legion contest, and the students were writing and discussing patriotism, so it was a natural to do something for him,” Mrs. Stasi explained.
She contacted Cameron’s mom, Lorie Moore, and got his address, which led to contacting a local military wife Christina Glew, who wanted to help with packaging items and also gave the class the idea to send small items with the cards.
“The students took a lot of pride with their cards. We collected four boxes of things, so many students and families got involved,” Mrs. Stasi said.
As the students worked on the special project many stories of family members serving in the military were shared. Students also talked about possible military careers, love of country, being thankful for the protection the military gives them, and discussing the need to have men/women stationed all over the world.
“The timing couldn't have been more perfect,” she said. “Thanks to all of the families that donated to make this project a success. It has been a truly beautiful experience! We have had lots of wonderful conversations about sacrifice, the military branches, patriotism, and loving our country.”