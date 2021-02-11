Rep. Chad Ingels
Week 5 in the Iowa House was busy, filled with committee meetings and floor debate. Addressing child care shortages and availability were the focus of bipartisan debate on Wednesday evening. Six pieces of legislation passed by a combined total of 524 to 37. The individual bills were:
HF 230 – Increases the income threshold for the Child Care Tax Credit from $45,000 to $90,000.
HF 370 – Creates an incentive for employers to provide child care for their employees by providing a tax credit up to $150,000.
HF 260 – Allows individuals providing child care in their homes to take care of 6 or fewer children, an increase from 5 or fewer.
HF 292 – Raises Iowa’s child care rates to the 50th percentile according to the Market Rate Survey.
HF 302 – Creates an “off ramp” from Child Care Assistance program so parents can continue to grow in their career without losing their child care assistance entirely, all at once.
HF 301 – Creates a fund to provide child care workforce grants on a dollar-for-dollar matching basis from communities. These programs will help move child care providers up the pay scale and the education pathway.
The child care legislation was part of a two-hour Wednesday evening debate on 25 bills, all passed with overwhelming bipartisan support and a vote total of 2298 to 43. Included in the bills was the first bill I managed on the House floor. This Education Committee bill, HF 388, was a simple one that actually removed some redundant duties of the Child Development Coordination Council. Finding ways to streamline Iowa Code are good. The bills will now move to the Senate for consideration.
This week, the House Agriculture committee passed HF 484, a bill to update the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program. Significant updates to the program include allowing qualifying leases to include building leases, in addition to land leases; increasing taxpayer participation in the program from 10 to 15 years; expanding eligibility so that a taxpayer can enter into agreements with multiple beginning farmers during any tax year; and removing the $50,000 tax credit cap for all agreements and setting it a $50,000 cap per agreement. Currently there are approximately $12 million in tax credits available in this program, however, in the most recent year just $12.5 million of tax credits were utilized. Expanding the program will allow more taxpayers to benefit from the program by renting land and livestock buildings to young farmers.
To wrap up the week, the House passed a 2.4% increase in Supplemental State Aid (SSA) as part of SF 269. Included in the SSA bill is a $10 per student equity addition to the State Cost Per Pupil that closes a disparity between districts that was created many years ago. The third piece of this legislation addresses transportation equity that especially helps rural districts. The total increase in education funding provided through SF 269 totals $36.5 million. This will be the twelfth consecutive year of increased funding for K-12 schools. In addition to the increase in SSA, there are ongoing discussions about supplemental school funding to help school districts with the extra costs of providing in-person learning during the pandemic.