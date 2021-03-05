Rep. Chad Ingels
The highlight of week 8 in the Iowa House was passage of SF 364, a bill that provides $128 million in income tax relief for Iowans. The legislation makes Paycheck Protection Program loans, State of Iowa COVID-19 related grants and Federal unemployment payments made due to the pandemic exempt from income taxes. The exemption would apply to individuals and business during the 2020 and 2021 tax years.
Since it was the government that forced shutdowns which led to job and income loss, House Republicans firmly believe that taxing pandemic relief money is not the right thing for Iowa.
Education
The Education committee was an active place this week as we considered pieces of Governor Reynold’s education bill. The full bill, SF 159, was passed by the Senate a few weeks ago, but was divided into three smaller bills in the House. The first bill, HSB 240, increases the teacher tax deduction from $250 to $500 and also increases the education tax credit from 25% of the first $1000 to 25% of the first $2000 spent on education related expenses like tuition and textbooks.
The second bill, HSB 242, allows for the creation of public charter schools through one of two models, a school board model and a founding group model. Both approaches use the same rigorous application process and are accountable to the state board of education through reporting of several performance standards, including student achievement. I have experience with West Central’s charter school and believe the charter approach can provide schools additional flexibility for schools to meet the needs of students and families.
Both HSB 240 and HSB 242 passed out of the Education committee, however, I will be working to improve the community support and local accountability components of the charter school founding group model. HSB 243 which was the Student First scholarship piece of the governor’s bill did not pass out of the committee and cannot advance further in that form due to funnel week rules.
A great bill for teachers passed out of the Education committee on Wednesday. HF 660 would allow teachers to use their regular professional development programming or completed professional development plan for up to half of their regular periodic licensing requirements. This is a bill that really makes sense for teachers as they work to improve and could save them money along the way.
Funnel Week
Week 8 is the first funnel week of the legislative session. For a piece of legislation to make it through the first funnel and stay alive for further debate, a House bill needs to pass out of a House committee or a Senate bill needs to pass out of a Senate committee. There are exemptions for bills assigned to the Ways and Means (revenue) and Appropriations (spending) committees. Even though 110 bills have already passed the House and another 117 are currently eligible for debate on the House floor, the focus of the week was moving the last of the bills with support through the committee process. As of Thursday, over 1,000 bills have been introduced in the House. All the bill tracking tools on the legislative can be accessed by starting at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation.
Committee Work
As part of funnel week, I was assigned three bills to usher through the subcommittee and committee process in the Agriculture and Economic Growth committees. One of the bills was HF 670, a bill I filed just last week to establish a butchery innovation and revitalization fund, and investigate the development of an artisanal butchery training program. It has been rewarding to see how an idea can be submitted to the Legislative Services Agency, where the formal code language is drafted as a bill. Once the bill is filed with the Chief Clerk’s Office, the public, organizations, and government agencies review the bill and decide whether to support, oppose or monitor depending how it applies to their membership, business, or agency. Then during subcommittee, comments and suggestions are received and can be incorporated into the bill through an amendment in the greater committee. Since filing the bill, I have had great support through the process and was able to pass the bill out of the Economic Growth unanimously. Next stop is the House floor.