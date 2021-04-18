Last Monday, I did my little bit to honor Sgt. Jim Smith on the House floor. I did not know Sgt. Smith, but after reading Senator Craig Johnson’s comments about his friend, I wish I had known him. I had a chance to meet his family later in the week and could tell right away that Senator Johnson’s description was right on point.
Sgt. Smith sounds just like friends and acquaintances that we all have who serve in our communities. We can never sufficiently express our gratitude to those men and women, and their families, that volunteer every day to run toward bad situations while the rest of us run away. I cannot imagine the guts and faith it takes to leave your home ready and willing to help and protect others at the expense of your own health or life. I will always be humbled by them.
Thank you, Sgt. Jim Smith. May God bless you, Kathy, your two children and your whole family. And may God bless and protect every trooper, sheriff, deputy and municipal police officer as they serve and protect the rest of us all across Iowa.
Back the Blue
The legislative session is quickly coming to an end with three days of debate during week 14. Just like last week, the mix of bills included some that originated in the House and others that started in the Senate. The big bill of the week was SF 342 or the Back the Blue bill. This legislation will increase protections and support for our law enforcement officers, while giving them the tools to keep our communities safer. Legislators worked directly with law enforcement to ensure that this bill contained what they need to do their jobs more efficiently and safely. The bill does a number of things, including:
• Providing additional privacy protections for law enforcement officers.
• Criminalizing shining a laser light into a police officer’s eyes.
• Ensuring law enforcement cannot be prevented from carrying their firearm while on duty.
• Providing additional peer support, making changes to disability benefits, and requiring reasonable medical care and services for officers.
• Giving officers qualified immunity. This means officers that are operating within the law and within the policies and procedures of the department will be protected from civil lawsuits. However, officers that break the law or operate outside of the department’s policies and procedures will not be protected.
• Increasing penalties for violent rioting, blocking a roadway, destroying public property and harassing people in a place of public accommodation.
Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund
A fun part of the week was passage of HF 857, the bill I have referred to a couple of times that would establish a grant fund to for small and medium-sized meat lockers. The bill creates a $750,000 grant program available to eligible businesses for projects that expand or refurbish, or that establish a new, state or federally-inspected, small-scale meat processing business, licensed custom lockers, or mobile slaughter unit. The program will give priority to eligible businesses whose proposed project will create new jobs; create or expand opportunities for local small-scale farmers to market processed meat under private labels; or provide greater flexibility or convenience for local small-scale farmers to have animals processed. The bill now goes to the Senate. There’s not much time left in the session, so encourage your senator to support passage and get the bill to the governor.
Economic Development Budget
Through the budget process, some budgets start in the House and some start in the Senate. One budget that starts in the House is the Economic Development budget. This week, the House Appropriations committee passed a nearly $78 million budget to support economic development in Iowa. A few of the many things funded through the budget include:
• $3 million for the Child Care Challenge Fund to spur investment into new facilities.
• $500,000 in new funds for nonprofessional sporting events such as youth sports, special Olympics and high school athletics.
• $1.8 million new dollars for the Jobs Training Program.
• $750,000 to support small-scale, local meat processing businesses.
• $700,000 new dollars to the Skilled Worker and Job Creation Fund for the STEM Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers Program.
• $6 million to the Department of Cultural Affairs
• $1.2 million for regional tourism and marketing.
Other Legislation Highlights
Several bills passed this week with unanimous or nearly unanimous support, which is what happens with the vast majority of bills we see come through the legislative process. These bills address a wide range of issues:
• SF 450 increases the penalty for a person who commits dependent adult abuse to 2nd degree murder.
• SF 357 protects juveniles being tried as an adult from being automatically placed in an adult detention facility.
• HF 853 repeals the snowmobile resident user permit fees. It maintains the annual registration fee for Iowa residents, but increases the permit fee for nonresidents.
• HF 855 allows an adoptee to get a copy of their original birth certificate and allows biological parents to determine how much information should be provided to an adoptee.
• HF 311 amends the Iowa code related to charitable game nights for qualified organizations to allow for one charitable game night per calendar month rather than one night per year.
• HF 852 allows medical residency training state matching grant funds to be used to pay the medical liability for residency programs in Iowa. Medical liability insurance costs have been severely impacting our medical residency programs and this bill seeks to support those programs.
• SF 546 changes to provisions of homeschool driver’s education to reflect how the time is used within the course and allows both parents to teach a child. An amendment added in the House would change to provisions to allow all parents to teach their children driver’s ed rather than just homeschool parents.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.