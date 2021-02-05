Holy smokes!
The email inbox has been flooded this week with messages for and against SF 159, the Governor’s Student First Act that was passed by the Iowa Senate last week. I have been learning something new every day at the Capitol, and this week the biggest thing I learned was how fast my inbox can fill up when there is a hot topic being debated by the Legislature. In just a few days, I received well over 1,000 emails about the impact of Division I of the bill that creates a Student First Scholarship program.
I do have some concerns about this part of the bill, but there has also been some misinformation being spread about how it will impact public schools. The scope of the scholarship program is targeted and narrow. It is available only for children in one of Iowa’s 34 public schools that have been identified for comprehensive support and improvement under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.
None of these schools are in Buchanan or Fayette counties.
The Department of Management calculates the cost of the Student First Scholarship program at $1.1M to $2.7M and, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Service Agency (LSA), the program’s net cost is $200,000. With those figures in mind, the program could serve up to about 500 students in those districts.
Charter schools spur innovation
Division II of the education bill creates or revitalizes a public charter school option in Iowa. There is currently an avenue for a public school to create a charter school, but it has been underutilized and there are just two active charter schools in the state. One of the charters is hosted by West Central in Maynard. The benefits of the charter school program is that a charter school would have increased flexibility to be innovative by doing things like focusing on STEM or increasing work-based opportunities.
Through the West Central charter school essentially 100% of students graduate with college credit and, in the last few years, about 30% of students graduate with their community college AA degree at the same time they graduate from high school. A robust charter school option could allow Iowa’s public schools to get quite innovative with their programming. This division is the longest of the 51-page bill.
Education tax credits, deductions
A non-controversial piece of the bill is regarding education tax credits and deductions. In this section, the tax deduction for elementary and secondary school teachers is increased from $250 to $500. The tuition and textbook credit is also increased from a maximum of 25% of the first $1,000 of expenses ($250) to a maximum of 50% of the first $2,000 of expenses ($1,000). This tax credit would be refundable if in excess of any tax liability.
minor’s driving for farm work
Education wasn’t the only thing being discussed this week. I had the opportunity to vote to move HF 387, formerly HSB 4, out of the Agriculture committee. This bill allows a person with a special minor’s driver’s license (school permit) to drive a two-axle vehicle as part of their parent’s, guardian’s or employer’s farming operation. The permit limits travel to between farm and field sites within the farming operation, with an exception to stop at a fueling station.
Many times, having an extra person with the ability to drive to and from fields or farm locations can make a big difference in the ability to get work done when it needs to be done.
Free speech on campus
With 20 standing committees in the Iowa House it is difficult to follow along with everything going on in every committee, but this week there was some noticeable activity in the Government Oversight committee as they heard from representatives from the regent’s universities about issues surrounding free speech taking place on their campuses.
During the past year, there has been a pattern of free speech suppression, often specifically targeted at conservative students. It’s important that students on campus exercise their right to free speech, however, the universities appear to use two sets of rules. One for liberals and one for conservatives.
Iowa House Republicans remain committed to protecting free speech on campus, and the regents will return in a month to discuss next steps in addressing this systemic issue.
WATCH ONLINE, get in contact
The full list of standing committees can be found here https://www.legis.iowa.gov/committees. Committee meetings can be watched online by selecting a committee and clicking on ‘meetings’ at the bottom of the committee page to see the agenda.
Visitors to the Capitol have been very limited this session, but this week Dave Hoffman, an old college friend, stopped by and we visited about some natural resource issues.
Keep the emails coming. I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. Between committee meetings, debate and learning more about the issues, I fill the rest of my time responding to emails from local constituents. Here are three tips to get your point across and be sure to get a response:
1. Keep your email brief with one or two main points. It is tough to read through long emails with 200-300 emails coming every day.
2. Include your own personal example. Many organizations provide a form letter to send off to your legislator. After I get two or three of the exact same email, it is easy to just send the next 50 to the trash folder.
3. Be sure to include your hometown with your name. Emails I get from Jesup, Independence, Oelwein or Arlington are more important to me than an email from Des Moines or Council Bluffs.
The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.