The 16 weeks of the legislative session feel like they have flown by during my first year representing Iowa House District 64. Friday was scheduled to be our last day at the Capitol, however, there is still significant work to do on the state budget, some other priority policy bills, and a tax reform bill that is taking shape. There were just two days of debate on a handful of bills. Three bills of note that came over from the Senate are:
SF 356 creates the Iowa Agricultural Tourism and Promotion Act. The bill would limit the liability of certain persons involved in agricultural tourism on a farm when a cause of action by a visitor to the farm alleges and injury, loss or death due to:
1) an inherent risk of farming associated with the farming activity;
2) the failure of the tourist to comply with instruction while visiting the farm;
3) or the injury, loss or death occurred at a place a reasonable person would not enter, which may be based on a posted notice.
A House amendment to the bill which lowers the covered farm size sends it back to the Senate.
SF 243 makes it a crime to fail to disclose the location of a corpse and also makes it an aggravated misdemeanor if a person fails to assist another who is at risk of serious injury or death, by calling local authorities. The bill was introduced in response to the death of Noah Herring at the Coralville Reservoir last summer. Three teens and an adult were present when he died, but the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said none of them called 911 and they withheld information about Herring’s whereabouts. Those present when Herring drowned weren’t charged with failing to alert authorities because such charges didn’t exist.
HF 304 creates a framework for operation of remotely-controlled, automated personal delivery devices which might be used by a company like Amazon. This bill came back to the House with a Senate amendment that lowers the operation speed to 6 mph in pedestrian areas and allows access to roads where the speed limit is 40 mph or less. The amendment was approved and the bill goes to the governor.
Covid-19 Vaccine Passport Ban
The high profile bill of the week was HF 889, which prohibits state and local governments from issuing any sort of identification card that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill also states that businesses that require proof of vaccination from customers, clients or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities. This exception does not aim to allow any health or long-term care facility to deny anyone care or entry, but it is intended to allow these facilities the flexibility to tailor their protocols to the individual depending on their vaccination status.
Bottle Bill
On Wednesday, I was asked to be a substitute on the Appropriations committee in the absence of another representative. It was my first time serving on the committee this session, and I was glad to do so since the bill to improve the can and bottle redemption system was on the agenda. The best thing about the bill is that it doubles the handling fee received by redemption centers from one cent to two cents. This has been the biggest problem with the whole system in recent years.
If the bill is ultimately passed, redemption centers should have an opportunity to be profitable, while providing an option for people to redeem their cans and bottles. The bill is now eligible for debate on the House floor
Redistricting Update
Every 10 years, following the decennial census, redistricting is done based on the apportionment results that take the total number of residents in each state and dividing it among the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. This week, the Census Bureau reported that the population of Iowa for the 2020 Census was 3,190,369 residents, an increase of 144,014 residents (4.7%) since 2010. Iowa ranks 28th in the country for percentage change from 2010, enough to ensure that Iowa will continue to have four elected representatives in the House of Representatives.
Based on these 2020 numbers, the “ideal population” for a congressional district will be 797,592, a state senate district would be 63,807, and a state house district would be 31,904. Ideal population is a guide when the non-partisan Legislative Services Agency (LSA) and the bipartisan Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission work on drafting a proposed redistricting plan.
Other factors apply when drawing districts beyond ideal population. Respect for political subdivisions, contiguousness, compactness of districts, and interrelationship of districts need to be considered when drawing districts.
The next steps in redistricting will have to wait until the Census Bureau releases what is known as the “legacy format summary redistricting data file.” This data is in a raw form and not as defined and user-friendly as the finalized data normally sent to states under normal conditions. The Census Bureau is projecting to release this raw data to the states by mid-to-late August.
Once this data is received, LSA can begin inputting the data into pre-established geographic areas and begin forming the new districts for a proposed plan. The legislature will then consider the plan and either approve it or ask that another plan be drawn.
Special Thank You
During this last official week of the session, I wanted to give a special Thank You to my clerk, Abbey Ross. Abbey is currently a freshman at Iowa State University studying Agricultural Business. While she has classes and club involvement on campus, she began clerking during January as the 2021 legislative session began.
Both the Iowa State campus and the Capitol are nearby her hometown of Huxley. She has been a great help managing the waves of emails and developing the weekly newsletters as we both learned how the legislative process works. Abbey will continue to spend time at the Capitol this summer with an internship in the governor’s office beginning in May.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.