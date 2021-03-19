We had another big week of floor debate in the Iowa House; however, this week the number of bills being debated wasn’t what made a big week, but rather the scope of the legislation. Just six bills were passed by the House compare to 67 bills last week. Debate was extensive on each of the bills over the course of many hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Free SpeechProtecting the right to free speech on Iowa’s campuses and in our K-12 schools has been a top priority for House Republicans across many different committees this session. HF 744 builds on a campus free speech bill passed several years ago and will provide additional free speech protections for students and staff in K-12 schools and college campuses; prohibit faculty and staff from intentionally violating the free speech of students and allows disciplinary measures if violations occur; and require free speech training at all Regent universities for students and faculty. It also prohibits faculty and staff from intentionally violating the free speech of students and allows for discipline measures if violations occur. The bill was introduced after members had instances brought to their attention where the Regents universities had violated a student’s right to practice free speech.
Prohibiting Gender or Race-Based Stereotyping in Training & CurriculumHF 802 prohibits training or curriculum that present certain divisive concepts that rely on race or gender-based stereotypes as fact. Some of the concepts that would be specifically banned include:
That one race or sex is inherently superior to another.
That the USA or Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist.
That an individual, by virtue of their race or sex is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive whether consciously or unconsciously.
That an individual’s moral character is necessarily determined by their race of sex.
That an individual, because of their race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.
The bill does not ban or limit diversity trainings, or limit the teaching of African American history. Racism and sexism is unwanted in our state and country, but incorporating these concepts in training divide us further, teach people to hate our nation, stifle the speech of anyone who disagrees and create hostile work or learning environments. We cannot fight racism with more racism. We must unite, not divide.
Clarifying Immunity for Firearms ManufacturersHF 621 prohibits lawsuits against firearms, firearms accessories, and ammunition manufacturers, sellers or dealers simply for selling a legal product. This bill reestablishes that the responsibility for heinous acts relies solely on the perpetrator of the act, not on the manufacturer of the firearm or ammunition. Manufacturers would still be able to be held accountable for defective firearms or ammunition.
Second Amendment Omnibus BillWhether you live in a city or in a rural area, your right to keep and bear arms is essential and Iowa House Republicans are committed to protecting it. HF 756 will improve public safety by ensuring law-abiding citizens can protect themselves immediately, tightening the loopholes on private sales, and allowing law enforcement officers to carry on school grounds regardless of if they are off-duty or not. This bill does not eliminate background checks as many are being misled to believe. It is actually likely to increase the amount and frequency of background checks on gun purchases. Some notable pieces of the bill include:
Removes the requirement that a person have a state issued permit to carry or purchase a firearm.
Subjects a person who does not have a permit to go through the National Instant Criminal Background Check process before buying a firearm.
Creates a class D felony for selling a firearm to someone not permitted to have one.
Clarifies who cannot have a pistol or revolver.
Allows EMT’s to get a professional permit if they are assigned to a tactical team.
Expands the ability for reserve peace officers to carry firearms on school property.
Prohibits landlords who receive government assistance from prohibiting tenants who legally own a firearm.
Expands training opportunities for those who wish to have a permit to carry.
Other ThingsThis week, I was notified of my appointment to represent the Iowa House as an ex officio member on the Iowa Council on Agricultural Education. The Council’s stated mission is to review, develop, and recommend standards for secondary and postsecondary agricultural education. According to the Council’s annual report, agricultural education is offered in 248 high schools across Iowa. Agriculture education employs a three-component model to deliver teaching through classroom instruction, supervised agricultural experience programs, and leadership development through FFA. I’m looking forward to learning more about the Council’s work and being part of their next process of developing middle school curriculum standards for teaching about agriculture in schools.
We are well into the second half of the session and it has been a pleasure getting to know the other legislators from around the state, but it has been especially interesting being part of a team of 14 freshman Republicans. I am always learning something new about my fellow freshmen as they floor manage bills or speak on issues in our caucus meetings. Each one has brought new ideas to the House based on their life experiences and districts back home. I hope that I am contributing in a similar fashion, representing the people of my district and working to make Iowa an even better place to live.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.