Today is Wednesday, Aug. 28, the 240th day of 2019. There are 125 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On August 28, 1955, Emmett Till, a black teen-ager from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle’s home in Money, Mississippi, by two white men after he had supposedly whistled at a white woman; he was found brutally slain three days later.
On this date:
In 1916, Italy declared war on Germany during World War I.
In 1944, during World War II, German forces in Toulon and Marseille, France, surrendered to Allied troops.
In 1963, more than 200,000 people listened as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
In 1968, police and anti-war demonstrators clashed in the streets of Chicago as the Democratic National Convention nominated Hubert H. Humphrey for president.
In 1987, a fire damaged the Arcadia, Fla., home of Ricky, Robert and Randy Ray, three hemophiliac brothers infected with AIDS whose court-ordered school attendance had sparked a local uproar.
Today’s Birthdays: Actor Sonny Shroyer is 84. Actress Marla Adams is 81. Actor Ken Jenkins is 79. Actor David Soul is 76. Actress Barbara Bach is 73. Actress Debra Mooney is 72. Singer Wayne Osmond is 68. Actor Daniel Stern is 62. Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton is 61. Actress Jennifer Coolidge is 58. Movie director David Fincher is 57. Actor Billy Boyd is 51. Actor Jack Black is 50. Actor Jason Priestley is 50. Actor J. August Richards is 46. Actor Alfonso Herrera is 36. Actress Sarah Roemer is 35.
— The Associated Press